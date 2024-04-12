The federal government plans to lease public land for construction through the new housing strategy

Housing Minister Sean Fraser has announced what he calls an ambitious strategy to address Canada's housing crisis.

Fraser said Friday that Canada's Housing Plan strategy will build more homes, create or buy a home more easily and do more to support those who can't afford a place to live.

This is the Trudeaugovernment's second national housing strategy. In 2017, she launched a 10-year housing plan aims to build 100,000 affordable housing units and renovate 300,000 affordable housing units. Fraser said the new measures will complement the 2017 plan.

At a news conference in Vaughn, Ont. On Friday, Prime Minister JustinTrudeau said his government's latest effort is “the most comprehensive and ambitious housing plan ever seen in Canada.”

“It's a plan to build housing, including for renters, on a scale not seen in generations. We're talking almost 3.9 million homes by 2031.”

Canada will need to build 3.1 million homes by 2030 to close the housing gap, according to a Parliamentary Budget Officer report released Thursday.

Leasing of public lands for affordable housing

Highlights of the new strategy include plans for the federal government to release and build on underutilized public land to make housing more available and affordable.

The strategy also promises a new mapping tool to track the inventory of public lands.

“Where the public interest requires the preservation of ownership of public land, the federal government will retain ownership but make the land available through long-term leases to ensure that the land can be used for housing,” Fraser said.

Details of the government's plans for public lands will be revealed in Budget 2024 on 16 April.

The government's latest strategy also includes a new secondary suite loan program in Canada to give homeowners access to low-interest loans of up to $40,000 to allow them to add secondary apartments to their homes. theirs.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks about new housing solutions at the CCAT training center in Woodbridge, Ont., Friday, April 12, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

To prevent speculation and ensure that homes are used as residences for Canadians, the government will extend the ban on residential property ownership by foreign investors until January 1, 2027.

The government intends to increase the capital cost allowance rate for flats from four to 10 per cent, which will increase the amount builders can deduct from their taxes.

It is also extending the GST exemption to rents in student residences built by public universities, colleges and school authorities. The measure will apply to new student residences that begin construction on or after September 14, 2023 and before 2031, as long as they are built before 2036.

Most of the plan has already been published

Some initiatives listed in Canada's Housing Plan are projects the government has already announced, such as eliminating income tax deductions for short-term rentals that conflict with provincial or municipal regulations.

On April 4, Trudeau previewed some of the housing commitments in Budget 2024, saying $1.5 billion would go to help nonprofits get rental units and keep them affordable. This funding is part of the Cooperative Housing Development Program that will launch this summer.

Another $15 billion will be allocated to the housing loan program, bringing the available fund to $55 billion. The program aims to build 30,000 new rental apartments in major cities, towns and rural communities.

New Democrat housing critic Alexandre Boulerice expressed disappointment with the announcement, saying Trudeau “let Canadians down by delaying measures to keep housing affordable” during his eight years in government.

“They're dealing with high food prices and rent. They're seeing rich CEOs get richer off their backs while they save and save,” Boulerice said in a news release Friday. “People just can't seem to get ahead.”

Combined effort with the provinces

The Liberals' housing strategy depends in part on cooperation from the provinces and territories, some of which have already challenged the federal government over what they argue is an overreach of jurisdiction.

In addition to allocating $1 billion over four years to the Reaching Homes program, a federal homelessness initiative, the government will allocate $250 million to help camp and transition people into housing. Provinces and territories are required to match that amount.

Quebec, Saskatchewan, Ontario and New Brunswick were unhappy with Ottawa's decision to make access to new infrastructure money contingent on a number of conditions, including the legalization of quadruplexes.

But Fraser pushed back on those criticisms, arguing that Canadians just want problems solved.

“It was important that we do what we can to embrace the challenge and demonstrate to Canadians that even where there may be technical legal obstacles, that would not give us a reason to do anything less than the best we can,” he said.