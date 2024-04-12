Last month was the warmest March on Earth





Earth added another unusually warm month to the year so far, with March 2024 ranking as the warmest March in the planet's climate record. Last month also continued the world's string of record-breaking 10 consecutive warm months, according to scientists and data from NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI). Below are more highlights from NOAA's latest monthly global climate report: Climate by the numbers March 2024 The global average land and ocean surface temperature for March was 2.43 degrees F (1.35 degrees C) above the 20th century average of 54.9 degrees (12.7 degrees C), ranking as the warmest March in the 175-year global climate record. March 2024 was also the 10th consecutive month of record global temperatures. Looking at the continents, Africa and South America had their warmest March on record, while Europe saw its second warmest. In contrast, parts of western North America, central Asia and western Australia were cooler than average last month. Year to Date (YTD, January to March) The YTD global surface temperature of 2024 was the warmest on record at 2.43 degrees F (1.35 degrees C) above the 20th century average. South America had its warmest year-to-date period, while Africa, Europe and Oceania had their second warmest periods. According to NCEIs Annual Global Temperature Forecastthere is a 55% chance that 2024 will rank as the warmest year on record and a 99% chance that it will rank in the top five warmest. An annotated map of the world showing the most important climate events of March 2024. See the story below, as well as the report summary from NOAA NCEI at http://bit.ly/Global202403 external links (Image credit: NOAA/NCEI). Other notable climatic events Global sea ice coverage decreased: Globally, polar sea ice coverage ranks as the eighth smallest extent (coverage) on record. Arctic sea ice extent was slightly below average (at 60,000 square miles), while Antarctic sea ice extent was significantly below average (at 350,000 square miles), ranking as the fifth smallest coverage on record.

Globally, polar sea ice coverage ranks as the eighth smallest extent (coverage) on record. Arctic sea ice extent was slightly below average (at 60,000 square miles), while Antarctic sea ice extent was significantly below average (at 350,000 square miles), ranking as the fifth smallest coverage on record. Tropical activity was below average: Four named storms rolled across the globe in March, ranking below the 19912020 average of six. The only major storm was severe tropical cyclone Neville, which brought high surf to coastal northwestern Australia. There were two other storms in the South Indian Ocean that affected Africa Filipo, which brought strong winds and torrential rains to Mozambique; and Gamane, which brought strong winds and heavy rains to Madagascar. More > Access the latest NOAA climate report and download images.

