Hospital-level care at home begins in the Lower Mainland





Brenda Bailey, MLA for Vancouver-False Creek – “The Hospital at Home program will improve the delivery of acute care to people in our communities, allowing patients to receive high-quality care in the comfort of their own homes. This program offers patients the opportunity to be cared for in a familiar, private home environment, while also creating additional capacity in hospital settings, benefiting the wider community. I am excited about this next big step our government is taking to improve access to health care for people in the Vancouver area.” Spencer Chandra Herbert, MLA for Vancouver-West End – “Patients and their families have long advocated for more opportunities to receive health care in their homes, making it easier and more convenient for them. This new program will address this need and help more people get the 24/7 acute care they need from an entire team of dedicated professionals, while enjoying the comfort and privacy of their homes with their loved ones. I am very happy to see this program moving forward and look forward to seeing it expand in the coming months to serve more patients.” George Chow, MLA for Vancouver-Fraserview – “We want people to feel confident that when they need a hospital bed, one will be there for them. The new Hospital at Home program in the Vancouver region will help expand in-hospital capacity and help others receive the high-quality, round-the-clock care they need in the comfort of their own homes. This is another step we're taking to help more people have access to health care, and I look forward to continuing to work with local health authorities to ensure that people in Vancouver have health care they can rely on.” Mable Elmore, MLA for Vancouver-Kensington – “The new Hospital at Home program is an essential addition to our health care system. Many people do not seek the medical care they need because hospital environments make them feel unsafe and vulnerable. This program will break down those barriers and allow people to get the care they need, safely and effectively from the comfort of their own homes. George Heyman, MLA for Vancouver-Fairview – “Today, our government has taken another positive step to strengthen our health care system for British Columbians and ensure that people can get the care they need, without borders. Hospital at Home programs are an effective and innovative alternative for those seeking acute level care. This program will not only benefit patients, keeping them in the comfort and familiarity of their homes, but will also help ease the strain faced by healthcare workers.” Joan Phillip, MLA for Vancouver-Mount Pleasant – “With the Hospital at Home program, we are optimizing our health care system to better meet the needs of our community. It increases access to and quality of health care for people in Vancouver by bringing essential services directly to patients' doorsteps. This approach ensures that patients receive the care they need in a familiar environment, promoting faster recovery and easing the burden on families.” Niki Sharma, MLA for Vancouver-Hastings – “The Hospital at Home program marks an important step towards patient-centered care, making healthcare more accessible and convenient for everyone. By bringing hospital-level care directly into the home, we are not only providing medical treatment, but ensuring that individuals receive the utmost care and attention from our dedicated professionals while surrounded by their loved ones.” Ricardo Garcia, patient at Vancouver General Hospital – “When the nurse first approached me about Hospital at Home, I thought it sounded great and went right away without question. I wanted to be in my bed. The care was great and I loved being in the comfort of my own home. I can eat my food and relax on my sofa.” Rick Paradis, a patient at St. Paul's – “It was great to come home to this program. I slept so well. My appetite improved and my whole mental attitude changed. It was great that Home Hospital was just a phone call away if I needed help.”

