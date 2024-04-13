Global Climate Assessment March 2024 | tidings





Main points: Temperatures were above average across much of the globe, while parts of western North America, central Asia and western Australia were cooler than average.

Northern Hemisphere snow cover extent and Antarctic sea ice extent were below average, the latter ranking fifth lowest on record.

Global tropical cyclone activity was below average, with three storms making landfall (Filipo in Mozambique, Gamane in Madagascar and Megan in northern Australia). The temperature March's global surface temperature was 2.43F (1.35C) above the 20th century average of 54.9F (12.7C), making it the warmest March on record and the 10th consecutive month of record global temperatures . According to the NCEIs Global Annual Temperature Outlook, there is a 55% chance that 2024 will rank as the warmest year on record and a 99% chance that it will rank in the top five. March temperatures were above average across much of Africa, Europe and South America, as well as eastern North America, eastern Asia and eastern Australia. In contrast, parts of western North America, central Asia and western Australia were cooler than average. Africa and South America had their warmest March on record while Europe had its second warmest. Sea surface temperatures were above average in most areas (and record warm over the tropical Atlantic Ocean), while much of the Southern Ocean and parts of the southeast Pacific and southern Indian Oceans were below average. Global oceans have now been record warm for an entire year (April 2023 to March 2024). Temperatures in the mid-troposphere (roughly 26 miles above Earth's surface) were record warm in March, according to satellite data from NESDIS. Each of the past nine months set global records for the middle troposphere. Year-to-date (January March) global surface temperature was 2.43F (1.35C) above the 20th century average, making it the warmest period on record. South America had its warmest year-to-date period, while Africa, Europe and Oceania were the second warmest. Snow cover The extent of snow cover in the Northern Hemisphere in March was below the 1991-2020 average and the eighth smallest on record. Both Eurasia and North America were below average (at 220,000 and 320,000 square miles, respectively). Overall, most of Europe and the eastern United States were below average while the western United States was above average. Sea ice Global sea ice extent was the eighth smallest in the 46-year record at 6.97 million square miles, which was 410,000 square miles below the 1991-2020 average. Arctic sea ice extent was slightly below average (at 60,000 square miles) , while Antarctic sea ice extent was well below average (at 350,000 square miles), ranking fifth smallest on record. Tropical cyclones Four named storms occurred across the globe in March, which was below the 1991-2020 average of six. The only major storm was Severe Tropical Cyclone Neville, which brought high surf conditions to northwestern Australia. There were two other storms in the South Indian Ocean: Filipo, which brought strong winds and torrential rain to Mozambique; and Gamane, which brought strong winds and heavy rains to Madagascar. For a more complete summary of weather conditions and events, see our site Global Climate Report March 2024 or explore ours Climate at a glance Global time series.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ncei.noaa.gov/news/global-climate-202403 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

