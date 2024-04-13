United Kingdom National Statement on the Extraordinary Meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors





Thank you chairman, At the outset, the UK would like to clarify its position on the inaccuracies in one of the documents mentioned in the provisional agenda, namely GOV/2024/19. The UK does not recognize the facility as described in that document and we reiterate the UK's position, in accordance with UN General Assembly Resolution A/RES/ES-11/4, plus a total of four UN Security Council Resolutions Governors and a General Conference of the IAEA Resolution, that the nuclear power plant of Zaporizhzhia is a Ukrainian plant. We call for the immediate withdrawal of all unauthorized military and other personnel from Ukraine's ZNPP and for the plant to be returned to the full control of the competent Ukrainian authorities. Chair We were extremely concerned to read the DP's April 7 report of drone strikes hitting the ZNPP site, as well as reports from the IAEA field team that they had heard explosions and gunfire at the site and several rounds of artillery fire coming from near the Plant. Thankfully, the DP confirmed that there were no indications of damage to the country's critical nuclear safety and security systems, but as the DP said in its latest report, these events add to the deep concern about the already very precarious safety and security situation nuclear. at Europe's largest nuclear power plant and provide a stark reminder of the ongoing threats nuclear facilities face during armed conflict. The UK shares these concerns and echoes the Director-General's appeal to refrain from any action that could breach the five concrete principles he laid down in the UN Security Council last May. Everything possible should be done to reduce the risk of a nuclear incident, at ZNPP and throughout Ukraine. We thank the ISAMZ team for their work at ZNPP and their resilience in such challenging circumstances. Without them, we have no independent source of information about the situation at the plant. It remains essential that the team is given the access they need throughout the site to monitor the nuclear safety and security situation and identify hazards. Chair, Since the last Board meeting in March, there have been 6 IAEA updates on the situation in Ukraine. These updates have reported a number of serious concerns, including: loss of ZNPP connection to the last remaining power line for 5 hours on March 22 and to the only remaining 330 kilovolt line on April 4.

A loss of power at the Kharkiv Neutron Source installation on two occasions in March and April as a result of shelling;

A loss of connection of Southern Ukraine Nuclear Power Plants with a 750 kV and a 330 kV power line;

And the frequent setting of air raid alerts at other nuclear sites in Ukraine. We note, for example, that the IAEA team at the Khmelnytskyy NPP needed to be housed four times in March, putting operational staff there under tremendous pressure. Chair, The nuclear security risks we are discussing today are serious. At this Board we have been raising serious concerns about nuclear safety for more than two years. We wouldn't have to do this if it weren't for Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine and their seizure and control of ZNPP. Thank you, chairman

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/uk-national-statement-to-iaea-extraordinary-meeting-of-the-board-of-governors The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos