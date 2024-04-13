The UNT Debate Team participates in the global tour, promoting student growth and cultural exchange





DENTON (UNT), Texas The University of North Texas The debate team put in an impressive performance at this year's International Forensic Association (IFA) tournament in Dublin, Ireland marking their first international competition. Each competitor was in a do-or-die mentality, performing at their absolute best and at the top of their game, said Brian Lain, director of UNT Debate and a University Distinguished Teaching Professor. Department of Communication Studies. IFA has been facilitating competitive speech and debate tournaments for over 30 years. This year's tournament attracted participants from over 40 different colleges and universities. Attendees participated in 13 different events including team and individual debates, impromptu speaking and dramatic performance. Gianfranco Ladagga, a senior political science major, placed eighth in the International Public Debate Association (IPDA) format, which gives a debater 30 minutes to research a randomly assigned topic before battling an opponent . This year, over 100 debaters participated in the IPDA category. The competition in the tournament was much stronger than what I am used to, Ladagga said. The trip gave students a rare opportunity to see speech and debate in action on an international stage. Ladagga said the experience broadened his perspective on political science and law. UNT students in front of Saint Patricks Cathedral, Dublin, Ireland It was interesting to see the differences in how speech works in the US versus Dublin, Ladagga said. It was also interesting to get perspectives on American law from someone who lives in Dublin, and vice versa. Alaia Snell, a senior double majoring in English literature and economics, took fourth place in outstanding speaking. The extraordinary speaking format allows the speaker 30 minutes of research on the assigned topic, followed by a five- to seven-minute speech given to a panel of judges. It was the tournament's second most popular event this year, with 96 total entries. Dublin has a really rich history of debate and speech, said Snell, who also placed in the top 16 of all competitors in the IPDA category. Being in an environment and a city where there is already a lot of public and political discourse was a really great experience. In addition to competing in the IFA tournament, the UNT Debate team participated in a live public debate hosted at Trinity College. Trinity College houses the oldest registered collegiate debating society in the world, the College Historical Society, known locally as History. Snell said she gained new insights in her academic research, which focuses on colonialism and race. She also reaffirmed her belief that debate is a global activity. Anyone can participate in the debate regardless of their location, Snell said. We were all having really similar conversations on an international scale, it was exciting to be a part of that.

