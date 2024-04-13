Six killed in Sydney Westfield Bondi Junction stabbing, suspect shot dead

Briefly: Six people are dead after a knife attack at one of Sydney's busiest shopping centers on Saturday afternoon.

Six people have been killed in a stabbing at the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping center in Sydney's east on Saturday afternoon, NSW Police say.

The author was also shot dead at the scene by a police officer.

Five of the victims died at the scene and the sixth died of his injuries in hospital, NSW Police said.

Nine people, including a small child, were stabbed by a man in the center and some are in critical condition.

NSW Police say the offender acted alone.(ABC News: Jack Fisher)

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cooke said authorities believed the man acted alone and there was no ongoing threat.

Assistant Commissioner Cooke said he had no further information on the man's identity.

He said he had no clue as to the motive of the perpetrator, but police had not ruled anything out.

They said the man was at the mall around 3pm before leaving and then returning around 20 minutes later with a knife.

A police inspector, who was nearby, was pointed at the man by witnesses and she shot him dead after the offender confronted her.

“She confronted the offender, who had by this stage moved to level five, as she continued to walk quickly behind him to catch up with him. He turned towards her, raised a knife,” Assistant Commissioner Cooke said.

“She discharged a firearm and that person is now dead.”

There is currently no information on the identity of the suspected perpetrator.(ABC News: Jack Fisher)

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the injured had been taken to a number of hospitals across Sydney.

The baby was taken to Sydney Children's Hospital in Randwick, another victim was taken to St George's Hospital and another to Royal North Shore Hospital.

Three people were taken to St Vincent's Hospital in Darlinghurst, while two others are at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Camperdown.

Federal police join the attack response

The mall remains closed and a crime scene has been set up.

A large number of emergency vehicles and personnel have arrived at the scene after receiving triple calls.

Armed police could also be seen carrying out a search of the rooftop car park.

Commissioner Reece Kershaw said the Australian Federal Police would support NSW Police in investigating the attack.

“The AFP has deployed members of the AFP to the crime scene and we have provided our full specialist capabilities such as digital forensics,” he said.

“It is too early to determine a motive and it would be unhelpful to speculate.”

Police are still looking for one of the suspected perpetrators.(ABC News)

Commissioner Kershaw said he had also spoken to the NSW Police Commissioner and the Director General of ASIO.

NSW Premier Chris Minns, who was on leave, will return to Sydney.

“I want to thank NSW Police, the emergency services and first responders and the community for their courage in the face of this shocking incident,” he said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the attack was “beyond words or understanding”.

“Australians will be shocked this evening,” Mr Albanese said.

“This was an appalling act of violence, indiscriminately targeted at innocent people going about their usual Saturday shopping tonight.”

Witnesses describe 'terrifying experience'

As the attack unfolded and police responded, shoppers were evacuated from the mall.

ABC sound engineer Roi Huberman said he was inside a store when he heard gunshots.

“And suddenly we heard a shot or maybe two shots and we didn't know what to do,” he said.

“Then the very skilled person in the shop took us to the back where it can be locked.

“She then closed the shop and then let us through the back and now we're out.”

Shopper Adriana was with her two daughters in a beauty shop when they heard gunshots.

“Suddenly the front doors were closed and within seconds we heard several shots and were sent to the storage room at the back of the store. There were about 30 or 40 people there,” she said.

“Everyone was screaming, crying, trying to call their relatives. It was a terrible experience.

“There was a lot of screaming and people were just yelling, 'Get out, get out, get out of the mall.'

Nearby salon owner Leanne Devine said she was alerted to the attack by "hundreds and hundreds of people" leaving the

“It was absolutely terrifying,” she said.

“We are in a state of shock, we are traumatized.”