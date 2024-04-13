Man stabs 6 people at Sydney mall before being shot dead by policeExBulletin







change the subtitles Rick Rycroft/AP

Rick Rycroft/AP SYDNEY A man stabbed six people to death in a busy Sydney shopping center on Saturday before being shot dead, police said. Many people, including a small child, were also injured in the attack. The suspect stabbed nine people at the Westfield Shopping Center in Bondi Junction, which is on the eastern outskirts of the city, before a police inspector shot him after he turned and raised a knife, Assistant Commissioner of Police Wales told reporters. New South, Anthony Cooke. Six of the victims and the suspect died. The police did not provide specific details about the condition of the injured. Cooke said he believed the suspect acted alone and was “satisfied there was no continuing threat.” He said officials did not know who the offender was. “This is pretty raw,” he said, and a “long and thorough” investigation had just begun. He said there was “nothing that we are aware of at the scene that would indicate any motive or any ideology.” Asked if officials were ruling out terrorism, he said: “We're not ruling anything out.” Cooke said the police inspector, a senior officer, was alone when she confronted the suspect and engaged him shortly after her arrival at the scene, “saving a number of people's lives”. The video showed many ambulances and police cars around the mall and people getting out. Paramedics were treating patients at the scene. Witness Roi Huberman, a sound engineer at ABC TV in Australia, told the network that he was sheltering in a store during the incident. “And suddenly we heard a shot or maybe two shots and we didn't know what to do,” he said. “Then the very capable person in the store took us to the back where it can be closed. She then closed the store and then let us through the back and now we're out.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/04/13/1244580444/sydney-shopping-center-stabbing-attack The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos