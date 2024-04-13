Marine plans for barracks arrangement, construction reviewed by Congress

Several members of Congress were critical of the low or lack of new construction for barracks and family housing for Marines at a hearing Thursday, citing maintenance problems and quality of life among the troops.

I am extremely disappointed to say the least about the lack of quality of life projects in this year's budget request, said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Florida, at a hearing of the House Appropriations Subcommittee. Isn't there a need for new construction in these high priority areas?

Wasserman Schultz cited a September 2023 Government Accountability Office Report that showed widespread housing problems throughout the military services, including mold, malfunctioning plumbing, no heat in the winter, and no air conditioning in the summer.

The Marines have addressed some of these issues and others in the past year and in their pending budget request for fiscal year 2025, but not yet with new construction projects.

CONNECTED

Lt. Gen. Eduard Banta, deputy commandant for installations and logistics, along with Meredith Berger, assistant secretary of the Navy for installations, energy and environment, laid out the Corps' plan.

This plan has included the Corps' long-term Barracks 2030 initiative, which saw a 100% wall-to-wall inspection of barracks recently completed. Banta said the Corps is awaiting the results of that survey to better understand the condition of the 658 barracks buildings the Marine Corps has in its inventory.

About 87,000 Marines live in barracks.

Overall, Banta said, about 83% of these buildings are in fairly good condition and 17% are not.

The Corps has requested $274 million in the current budget to fix the facility's problems. It has added another $65 million to its list of unfunded priorities, which the services use to draw Congress' attention to items that could use more funding but didn't make the cut.

But even the total amount pales in comparison to what the service needs to bring the barracks into good/fair condition.

Rep. Sanford Bishop Jr., D-Georgia, noted that the Corps has a $15.8 billion maintenance backlog and will require $1.5 billion annually for barracks maintenance concerns.

That reveals a significant budget gap, Bishop said.

Banta acknowledged the disparity and said the Corps is prioritizing restoration and modernization as it determines which barracks to maintain and which to destroy. The service has requested $61 million for planning and design for future barracks and other military construction.

Separately, Marine Corps Sergeant Major Carlos Ruiz addressed housing concerns in remarks Monday at the Navy League's Sea-Air-Space conference near Washington.

Ruiz noted that in previous years the Corps has chosen to spend its money on new weapons and platforms instead of infrastructure needs.

This has changed.

They were transparent with that: Decisions were made not to invest in your buildings because we needed to buy these rigs so you could come home, so you could make a profit, Ruiz said at the conference. But now is the time to do both. And it's okay to ask for both.

In remarks and written comments at a House hearing Wednesday on the total Navy and Marine Corps budget, Commandant Gen. Eric Smith outlined some of what has been done so far with housing.

The Corps seeks to implement civilian management of its military housing by October, which would put civilian managers over each of the barracks buildings for the next two years.

That would return more than 500 Navy noncommissioned officers who currently serve as barracks managers to their primary military jobs, Smith wrote.

The service has averaged more than $200 million a year spent restoring and modernizing barracks in recent years, Smith wrote. It renovated 30 barracks buildings in fiscal years 2022 and 2023 and requested funding to renovate 13 more buildings in fiscal year 2024.