



Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder gave the following reading: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III received Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. today at the Pentagon. Secretary Austin and President Marcos underscored the historic strength of the US-Philippines Alliance, which both countries are expanding and modernizing in support of a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Both leaders expressed support for the Alliance's growing initiatives to expand interoperability. Secretary Austin noted that the President's fiscal year 2025 budget request calls for $128 million to execute 36 projects at Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites, which would double the amount DoD has invested in EDCA infrastructure since the beginning of the agreement. Secretary Austin expressed his support for the Philippines' military modernization, highlighting the Department's strong commitment to the Armed Forces of the Philippines through this year's budget, as well as bipartisan efforts to finalize a multi-year Security Sector Assistance Roadmap. The two leaders discussed opportunities to deepen bilateral planning and operational cooperation, including increasing the frequency of joint maritime activities such as joint patrols, to support the lawful exercise of Philippine rights in the South China Sea. They also agreed to accelerate a number of bilateral initiatives to improve information sharing, interoperability and capability enhancements for the Armed Forces of the Philippines. The leaders welcomed the April 7 maritime cooperation activity within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone with Australia, Japan, the Philippines and the United States – an example of how the two countries are working more closely with like-minded nations to strengthen the principles of common. including the rule of law, freedom of the seas and respect for territorial sovereignty. Secretary Austin reaffirmed US support for the Philippines in protecting its sovereign rights and jurisdiction, and he reiterated that the US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty extends to the armed forces, public vessels and aircraft of both countries – including of its coast guard – anywhere in the Pacific, including the South China Sea. The leaders' meeting – their second at the Pentagon in less than a year – reaffirmed the enduring commitment of the United States and the Philippines to stand side by side as allies to bring greater security, prosperity and stability to the Indo-Pacific region. Peaceful. and beyond. Today's meeting between Secretary Austin and President Marcos was also attended by Philippine National Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique A. Manalo and Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo M. Ao. Earlier today, Secretary Austin joined Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and their Philippine counterparts at the Department of State to reaffirm the two countries' shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific and to discuss ways to deepen coordination against common challenges. in the South China Sea. Today's engagements follow President Biden's bilateral meeting with President Marcos and the historic United States-Japan-Philippines trilateral leaders' summit on April 11.

