Six dead in mass stabbing at Sydney shopping centre

Six people have been killed and several others injured, including a nine-month-old baby, in a mass stabbing attack at a shopping mall in Sydney, Australian police said.

Police were called to Westfield Bondi Junction on Saturday afternoon local time after reports of several people being stabbed. Witnesses described the scene of panic with some forced to hide in shops as the attack unfolded.

New South Wales (NSW) Police Commissioner Karen Webb said four women and a man died at the shopping centre, while another woman died in hospital.

She said eight people were currently being treated for various injuries in hospitals around Sydney, including a nine-month-old baby who had undergone surgery.

The suspect — who police said acted alone — was fatally shot at the scene by a lone officer.

NSW Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cooke said a senior police inspector was nearby when the attack unfolded.

She arrived first at the scene and was alone when she engaged the attacker. She shot the perpetrator when he raised a knife at her.

She discharged her firearm and that person is now dead, Cooke said.

Webb told reporters that the current evidence does not point to a terrorist motive, but said the investigation would continue for several days and that it was too early to say what was behind the attack.

According to Webb, police believe the suspect was a 40-year-old man, but while background checks are ongoing, she could not provide further identifying details.

The officer who shot him was also seen in videos on social media administering CPR to those who had been injured. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the officer a hero who undoubtedly saved lives.

According to police, the suspect met nine people after entering the mall at 3:10 p.m. local time. He left and returned to the center at 15:20 before carrying out his attack.

Pandemonium



Videos shared on social media show shoppers running from the mall's many exits, while police helicopters can be heard overhead.

CNN's Australian affiliate 9 News Sydney spoke to an eyewitness who said people were running through the mall and falling over each other, describing the situation as dark.

Two male eyewitnesses testified 9 News they saw a baby and mother stabbed.

We were holding the baby and trying to compress the baby, one said. Same with the mother, trying to coagulate the blood so it doesn't stop.

Another man described seeing a man in a green shirt stabbing others indiscriminately.

[We just heard] screaming, screaming and it didn't seem like long before we heard gunshots and we thought, 'Hopefully it's the police,' the witness told Australian state broadcaster A B C. It was just carnage.

In a televised address, the Albanian prime minister said the attack was beyond words or understanding.

He continued: Today Bondi Junction was the scene of shocking violence. But it was also testament to the humanity and heroism of our fellow Australians.

Our brave police, our first responders and of course ordinary people who could never have imagined that they would face such a moment.

Leaders and dignitaries from around the world expressed their shock at the attacks. Britain's King Charles III, who is Australia's head of state, said he and his wife Queen Camilla were completely shocked and horrified by the killings. Pope Francis said he was deeply saddened, according to aSTATEMENTfrom the Vatican.

Mass casualty events are rare in Australia. At least four people were killed and one injured in a mass shooting in Darwin, northern Australia in 2019.

April 1996 saw a mass shooting that became known as the Port Arthur massacre, the deadliest in Australia's modern history, when 35 people were killed in the resort town in the state of Tasmania.

This is breaking news and will be updated