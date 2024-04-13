Higher water rates, rebates part of Lethbridge's water conservation plan

With drought conditions still lingering in southern Alberta, the City of Lethbridge is putting its options on the table with a new water conservation plan.

One of those options is to charge some residents more for water use.

The plan aims to reduce water use by 20 percent by 2030.

“Other municipalities have scaled water rates. They have been successful in changing and managing water consumption behavior,” said Joel Sanchez, director of infrastructure services with the city.

The city administration presented the water conservation plan to the mayor and council, which met Thursday as the economic and financial policy committee.

More water, more money

Lethbridge residents currently pay a flat rate of $1,327 per cubic meter for the water they use. The proposed changes would create a three-tier system where households that use the most water would be charged more for the water they use.

The first level is for households that use 20 cubic meters 20,000 liters of water or less per month. Users at that level will continue to pay the current rate.

The second level is for users of more than 20 cubic meters, but less than 35 cubic meters per month. This level of use would cost households an increased rate of $1,593 per cubic meter. The third level is for users of 36 or more cubic meters. It would cost $1,753 per cubic meter.

Lethbridge's manager of engineering and environment Mark Svenson says he hopes the public will implement voluntary measures, but tiered fees are another means of ensuring more water conservation. (Or Irete/CBC)

The conservation plan includes other elements.

Educating residents on best water conservation practices is a key part of it. Incentives such as rebates for rain barrels or water-efficient appliances are also being considered.

“You can go a long way to get people to voluntarily make changes in their daily routines and how they use water,” said the city's manager of engineering and environment, Mark Svenson.

However, he believes that tiered rates are another important tool for achieving the plan's goals.

“What has also been shown to increase that capacity or that storage are those economic parts.”

The city already uses a tiered scale for industrial, commercial and institutional water users.

Under the suggested changes, this scale would be adjusted to target those who use more than 5,000 cubic meters of water per month.

Lethbridge's water rates are still low, the city says

Lethbridge's water rates are lower than many Alberta municipalities, including Edmonton, Calgary, Medicine Hat and Red Deer, according to the city.

“Even with the adjusted rates, Lethbridge will remain among the lowest in Alberta and the lowest percentage among municipalities in Canada,” Sanchez said.

Lethbridge resident Dale Leier attended Thursday's committee meeting at city hall. He says he understands Lethbridge has pretty low rates.

“There seems to be an assumption here that because our water rates are lower than other jurisdictions, there's a lot of room to raise them higher,” he said.

Lethbridge resident Dale Leier was concerned about affordability if tiered rates are adopted. (Or Irete/CBC)

Leier says he is concerned that residents may not be able to afford an increased rate, even if it is cheaper than other municipalities.

“Lethbridge is not as wealthy as Calgary or Edmonton,” Leier said.

The city says the tiered rates would not affect most residents as it targets the heaviest residential water users. The proposed limit of 20 cubic meters is based on average monthly usage for Lethbridge households.

According to city statistics, 74 percent of households use less than that amount of water per month and would see no change in their bill.

90 percent of commercial users will also not be affected, as they use less than 5,000 cubic meters of water per month.

Short-term water rationing was also reviewed

Other elements included in the water conservation plan are improvements suggested in the Water Rationing Action Plan.

This plan describes immediate actions for emergency situations when water is not available. The proposed updates are prompt to identify the different stages of action, updated water use reduction targets and updated fines and penalties for non-compliance.

Changes to the Water Rationing Action Plan will likely come before the city council as they include changes to the city's water bylaws.

The standing policy committee voted to bring the Water Conservation Plan to the city council for a first reading.