The World Sumo Championships bring the “greatest show on Earth” to NYC





NEW YORK — The World Sumo Championships come to New York City on Saturday as the sumo title is decided at Madison Square Garden. Sumo is a larger-than-life global sporting spectacle now contested in over 84 countries around the world, and on Friday morning, the wrestlers took over the city. “The Greatest Show on Earth” takes center stage in the world's largest arena on Saturday night, but first things first – the weigh-ins. Contrary to popular belief, not all sumos are heavyweights. The event will feature a minimum of 12 fighters competing in up to a total of 42 one-on-one matches before a champion is finally crowned.

Sumo wrestling takes center stage this weekend at MSG 04:39 The two favorites are Egypt's “Sandstorm” Oosunaarashi and Russia's Soslan “Big Bear” Gagloev. These two are both rivals and friends. “Everyone knows who the champion is, which is Oosunaarashi, the Great Sandstorm, but also, I can't wait to meet [Gagloev] again because my hand misses his face to slap,” said Oosunaarashi. “I'm always looking in the eyes of my opponent, to read him, to see how scared he is, if he's scared or not. So the eyes give you the biggest answer whether an athlete is ready or not … So look into your own eyes. Yes,” Gagloev said. So here are the rules: the winner of the bout must either push his opponent out of the ring or force him to the ground within three minutes. If any part of a wrestler's body other than his feet touches the floor, he has lost. The winner of a sumo match wins two out of three matches between the competitors. “You see how big we are, you can guess how powerful we are as well. So with this size, you can see us doing fast techniques and fast moves, even faster than the Hulk or any other sport,” Oosunaarashi said. “What do you like most about this sport?” CBS New York's Otis Livingston asked. “Hurt people. Hurting my opponent is my joy in this, it's my passion in this,” Oosunaarashi said. After Sandstorm rolled into the CBS New York studio, we're just happy and relieved that John Elliott and Cindy Hsu made it in one piece. If you're headed to MSG this weekend, here are some terms you should know: Mawashi : the underpants worn by wrestlers

: the underpants worn by wrestlers Rikishi : another common name for a sumo; translation: “the mighty man”

: another common name for a sumo; translation: “the mighty man” Dohyō: the name of the ring where the matches take place More from CBS News Otis Livingston Otis Livingston is CBS 2's weekday sports anchor. The multiple Emmy Award winner has been with WCBS-TV since 2009.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/news/world-championship-sumo-madison-square-garden-new-york-city/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos