Untold stories can be unhealthy | News, Sports, Jobs

The last article was an introduction to my professional connection to working with clients who espouse the ideology of self-destructive behaviors. I was lucky and blessed to have a golden opportunity to connect with a 24-hour county-based hotline. The public was served via phone calls to answer general questions about a myriad of community-wide services. Everything about location and personal was anonymous. Health coaching helped answer calls involving mental and emotional health.

For example, a caller might ask about bus service times. Maybe the caller didn't have personal transportation to work, school, or the shops. Other calls may find a caller in need of comfort. Perhaps the caller was lonely and desperately needed a warm, caring voice. No judgment was a key component to handling the endless possibilities of call types.

I will forever remember the man who called me that first day when I answered calls. What I've learned throughout my professional career is putting that moment in perspective. I have no idea what prompted the gentleman to call our county hotline. Most of the calls were “where can I find…” or “how do I get to…” or even “where are the services…”, services that we may not have created yet. The Bible Hotline was our guide to answering the calls people made 24 hours a day. Information not yet known in the Bible; well, we will invite the caller to call back in a day. We hope we have found the answer to it.

The training taught us, the telephone volunteers, about listening. With two people ready to answer the calls, we had each other to help with the difficult calls. Sometimes, we whispered or wrote notes to help our colleagues. At that time in my life, I had a degree in Psychology. Parting words from the department head reminded us that further education would be necessary to pursue a career in counseling. I lost track of fellow graduates. I won a 1-year position as a VISTA volunteer, three thousand miles from home. I have to say looking back, that first year opened my conscience, my awareness to others who have a substandard life. The young people I worked with had few opportunities. This was a quick climb from book learning to OJT (on the job training). Ninety percent of those I counseled were black, the remaining 10% consisted of Latinos and Caucasians.

I was lucky enough to be involved in a 2-man consulting operation. One man was Filipino and the other black. What they taught me was no judgement, patience and never giving up on anyone. Two hundred and twenty late teenage boys, thousands of miles from their homes, engaged in educational, vocational and recreational programs. I learned how to connect with case workers and families over the phone.

A year later with the end of my contract with Uncle Sam, I began a journey into the unknown. Moving back and forth from coast to coast, I worked at a public high school with a peer counseling component. Next, there were the group home experiences. They varied from adolescents from abusive backgrounds to adolescents with drug/alcohol addiction.

Graduate school followed when it became fortuitous for me to pursue that path. Other consulting jobs became scarce. All wages paid below standard. My university professor called him immediately. The advanced scale opened new doors otherwise closed at the lower scale. Shout out to the family whose support allowed the school to finish.

Thirty years later, working with dually diagnosed MH-MR opened my eyes to people we didn't study in school. Once again, no judgment and patience were key components to working with that population. Then, into a whole new world. Working with clients diagnosed with more serious mental illness brought suicidal ideation and awareness to the floor. I challenged myself to learn about psychiatry. Networking with case managers with this population of people was raw and intense.

Clients whose history included multiple hospitalizations for suicidal thoughts and gestures was a pillar. The first few years were all about learning – seminars, extensive reading on the subject of clients with serious mental health problems. Over time, those who constantly talked about suicidal thoughts and plans, or stories of gestures, really became teachers. How has it evolved?

Many clients with a suicidal presentation were unique and yet, there were common themes. Many told me in their initial way that many mental health providers rarely talked about suicidal stories. As dangerous as it was for them, and for me, some desperately wanted to tell their story. Often, providers were “disturbed” when listening to SI stories, allowing clients the open, self-paced opportunity to tell their stories.

The road to the end time without SI or gestures was paved with uneven particles. There is no way to simplify one's life experiences. People who are labeled with mental illness diagnoses are often faced with judgment of their character and behaviors. When faced with general prejudicial labels, it becomes difficult as you can imagine to enjoy life. Remember we all have our own history, background and stories to tell! Some may feel repressed and reluctant to offer his or her story. No magic here, folks. Working with clients, especially with history of SI gestures can be dangerous. However, untold stories can be unhealthy. Let there be peace on earth and let it begin with me.