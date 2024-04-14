Serious Escalation: World Reacts to Iran's Airstrikes and Missiles on Israel | tidings

The international community has reacted with alarm after Iran launched explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel in its first direct attack on Israeli territory.

Tehran had threatened to attack Israel after an April 1 airstrike, widely blamed in Israel, destroyed Iran's consulate in Syria, killing 13 people,including two elite Iranian generals.

Israeli forces said in a statement early Sunday that the vast majority of missiles fired by Iran were intercepted outside Israel's borders.

Tensions between Israel and Iran have risen since Israel's six-month war in the Gaza Strip.

Here's how the world reacted to Iran's retaliatory attacks on Israel:

Argentina

The office of President Javier Milei expressed its solidarity and unwavering commitment to Israel in the face of the attacks.

He added that Argentina strongly supports the State of Israel in defending its sovereignty, especially against regimes that promote terror, noting that an Argentine court recently held Iran responsible for the bombings of the Israeli embassy and a community center. Jew in Buenos Aires in the 1990s. .

Brazil

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement saying it follows with great concern the news that Iranian drones and missiles have been sent to Israel.

He noted that Brazil has warned the international community since the beginning of the war in Gaza that the conflict could spread throughout the region.

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa that his country unequivocally condemns Iran's airstrikes, adding: We stand with Israel.

After supporting the brutal Hamas attack on October 7, the Iranian regimes recent actions will further destabilize the region and make lasting peace more difficult, he added.

China

China is deeply concerned about the escalation following Iran's attacks, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in comments published on its website.

China calls on relevant parties to remain calm and exercise restraint to avoid further escalation of tensions, the spokesman said in response to a question about Iran's attacks.

This round of tensions is an outgrowth of the Gaza conflict, and ending that conflict is a top priority, the spokesman added.

Colombia

President Gustavo Petro called the attacks predictable, adding that they were now in the prelude to World War III, just when humanity should be rebuilding its economy toward the rapid goal of decarbonization.

US support, in practice, for a genocide, has set the world on fire. Everyone knows how wars begin, no one knows how they end. If only the people of Israel were high enough, like their ancestors, to stop the madness of their ruler, he said in a statement.

The United Nations must meet urgently and must immediately commit to peace.

Egypt

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its deep concern over the escalation of hostilities and called for maximum restraint.

Her statement also warned of the risk of regional expansion of the conflict and added that Egypt will be in direct contact with all parties to the conflict to try to contain the situation.

European Union

The EU strongly condemns the unacceptable Iranian attack against Israel, EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell said in a post on X.

This is an unprecedented escalation and a serious threat to regional security.

France

Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said Iran is taking a new step in its destabilizing actions and is taking the risk of a military escalation.

Germany

We strongly condemn the ongoing attack, which could plunge an entire region into chaos. Iran and its proxies must stop this immediately, said Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Israel offers our full solidarity at this time.

Jordan

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh said any escalation in the region would lead to dangerous paths and said there is a need to de-escalate on all sides.

In comments to the cabinet, Khasawneh said the country's armed forces will face any attempt by any party seeking to jeopardize the kingdoms security.

Qatar

The Gulf country called on all parties concerned to stop escalation and exercise maximum restraint.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar expresses its deep concern about the developments in the region.

He called on all parties to stop escalation, promote calm and exercise maximum restraint.

He urged the international community to take urgent action to ease the tension and de-escalate the situation in the region.

Russia

Russia said it was extremely concerned by Iranian attacks on Israel and called on all parties to exercise restraint.

We express our extreme concern about another dangerous escalation in the region, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement about the Iranian attacks. We urge all parties involved to exercise restraint.

We have repeatedly warned that the numerous unresolved crises in the Middle East, mainly in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, which are often fueled by irresponsible provocative actions, will lead to an increase in tension, the ministry said.

Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement expressing its concern over the military escalation and called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and spare the region and its peoples from the dangers of war.

He went on to ask the UN Security Council to assume its responsibility for maintaining international peace and security.

Spain

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called for restraint, saying on X: We are following with the greatest concern the evolution of the situation in the Middle East. A regional escalation must be avoided at all costs.

Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned Iran's drone and missile attack, calling for efforts to prevent a further escalation in the Middle East conflict.

Iran's actions threaten the entire region and the world, just as Russia's actions threaten a larger conflict, and the apparent cooperation between the two regimes in spreading terror must be met with a determined and united response from the world, he posted on X .

United Kingdom

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described Iran's actions as reckless.

Iran has shown once again that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard, he said in a statement posted on X.

The UK will continue to protect Israel's security and that of all our regional partners, including Jordan and Iraq, he added.

United Nations

I strongly condemn the serious escalation represented by the large-scale attack launched against Israel by the Islamic Republic of Iran this evening, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wrote in a statement.

I am deeply alarmed by the very real risk of a devastating escalation throughout the region. I call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid any action that could lead to major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East, he added.

United States

President Joe Biden condemned the Iranian attacks and promised a coordinated G7 diplomatic response. He said the US had helped Israel shoot down almost all of its drones and attack missiles.

Biden said in a statement released by the White House that he reiterated ironclad US support for Israel's security in a phone call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

I told him that Israel demonstrated an extraordinary capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks, sending a clear message to its enemies that they cannot effectively threaten Israel's security, he said in the statement.

Tomorrow [Sunday]I will convene my G7 leaders to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran's brazen attack, he said.

VATICAN

Pope Francis issued an urgent appeal against a spiral of violence, warning of a possible regional conflagration.

I make an urgent appeal to end any action that could fuel a spiral of violence that risks dragging the Middle East into an even greater conflict, the Argentine pope declared after his traditional Sunday prayer in St. Peters in the Vatican.

I am praying and following with concern, but also pain, the news that have come in the last few hours about the worsening of the situation in Israel due to Iran's intervention, the Pope told the worshippers.

No one should threaten the existence of others. However, all countries should support peace and help Israelis and Palestinians live in two states, side by side and in security, he said.