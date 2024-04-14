Israel says Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles, 99% of which were intercepted

JERUSALEM — Air raid booms and sirens rang out across Israel early Sunday as Iran launched hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles in an unprecedented revenge mission that pushed the Middle East closer to a region-wide war. A military spokesman said the launches were more than 300, but 99% of them were intercepted.

Calling the result a very significant strategic success, Adm. Daniel Hagari said Iran fired 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles. Of these, several ballistic missiles reached Israeli territory, causing minor damage to an air base.

Rescuers said a 7-year-old girl in a Bedouin Arab town in southern Israel was seriously injured, apparently in a rocket attack, although they said police were still investigating the circumstances of her injury.

In Washington, President Joe Biden said US forces helped Israel shoot down nearly all drones and missiles and vowed to rally allies to develop a unified response.

The Iranian strike, less than two weeks after a suspected Israeli strike in Syria that killed two Iranian generals at an Iranian consular compound, marked the first time Iran has launched a direct military attack on Israel, despite decades of enmity dating back to the country of 1979. The Islamic Revolution.

Condemnation from the UN chief and others was swift, with France saying Iran is risking a possible military escalation, Britain calling the attack “reckless” and Germany saying Iran and its proxies must stop it immediately. .

Hagar said the vast majority of intercepts came from outside Israel's borders, including 10 cruise missiles that were intercepted by fighter jets.

“A large-scale attack by Iran is a major escalation, he said. Asked if Israel would respond, Hagar said only that the military does and will do whatever is required to protect the security of the state of Israel. He said that the incident was not over and dozens of Israeli fighter jets remained in the sky.

Israel's military said its Arrow system, which shoots down ballistic missiles outside the atmosphere, handled most of the intercepts and noted that strategic partners were involved.

At my direction, to support the defense of Israel, the US military moved ballistic missile defense aircraft and destroyers to the region over the past week, Biden said in a statement. Thanks to these deployments and the extraordinary skills of our service members, we helped Israel shoot down almost all incoming drones and missiles.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a separate statement that US forces intercepted dozens of missiles and UAVs en route to Israel, launched by Iran, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke early Sunday, Israeli time, their governments said. Biden said in his statement that he reaffirmed America's ironclad commitment to Israel's security, a departure from his growing criticism of Israel's conduct in its war against Hamas in Gaza.

Iran had vowed to retaliate since the April 1 airstrike in Syria, which Tehran blamed on Israel. Israel has not commented on this.

Israel and Iran have been on a collision course throughout Israel's six-month war against Hamas militants in Gaza. The war erupted after Hamas and Islamic Jihad, two militant groups backed by Iran, carried out a devastating cross-border attack on October 7 that killed 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped 250 others. An Israeli offensive in Gaza has caused widespread destruction and killed more than 33,000 people, according to local health officials.

Almost immediately after the war broke out, Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militant group in Lebanon, began attacking Israel's northern border. The two sides have been engaged in daily exchanges of fire, while Iran-backed groups in Iraq, Syria and Yemen have fired missiles and rockets at Israel.

In a statement broadcast late Saturday by Iran's state news agency IRNA, the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guards admitted to launching dozens of drones and missiles at the occupied territories and positions of the Zionist regime.

In a subsequent statement, the Revolutionary Guards issued a direct warning to the US: The US terrorist government is warned that any support or participation in harming Iran's interests will be followed by a decisive and regrettable response from Iran's armed forces.

IRNA also quoted an anonymous official as saying that ballistic missiles were part of the attack. A ballistic missile moves in an arcing trajectory, heading up into space before gravity knocks the weapon down at a speed several times faster than the speed of sound.

Israel has a multi-layered air defense network that includes systems capable of intercepting a variety of threats including long-range missiles, cruise missiles, drones and short-range missiles. However, in a mass attack involving many drones and missiles, the likelihood of a hit being achieved is higher.

Iran has a large arsenal of drones and missiles. Online videos shared by Iranian state television purportedly show delta-wing-style drones resembling the Iranian Shahed-136 long used by Russia in its war against Ukraine. Slow-flying drones carry bombs. Ukraine has successfully used both surface-to-air missiles and ground fire to target them.

Some Israelis saw the interceptors lighting up the night sky.

Air raid sirens were reported in many places, including northern Israel, southern Israel, the northern West Bank and the Dead Sea near the Jordanian border.

The Israeli military ordered residents of the Golan Heights near the Syrian and Lebanese borders, as well as the southern towns of Nevatim and Dimona and the Red Sea resort of Eilat, into buffer zones. Dimona is home to Israel's main nuclear facility and Nevatim has a major airbase. Loud noises were heard in Jerusalem and in northern and southern Israel.

The Army's Home Front Command canceled school on Sunday and limited public gatherings to no more than 1,000 people. Israel and several other countries in the region closed their airspace.

Earlier Netanyahu warned: Whoever harms us, we will harm them.

In Washington, Biden called a key meeting of the National Security Council to discuss the attack.

Gen. Erik Kurilla, head of US Army Central Command, was in Israel over the weekend consulting with Israeli defense officials. Central Command oversees US forces in the Middle East.

Iran's mission to the United Nations issued a warning to both Israel and the U.S. If the Israeli regime makes another mistake, Iran's response will be significantly tougher, it wrote online. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime that the US MUST STAY AWAY FROM!

For days, Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had threatened to slap Israel for attacking Syria.

In Iran's capital, Tehran, witnesses saw long lines at gas stations early Sunday as people appeared anxious about what might happen next. Dozens of hard-liners demonstrated in support of the attack in Palestine Square.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported heavy Israeli airstrikes and shelling of many locations in southern Lebanon following the launch of drones by Iran. Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said it fired dozens of Katyusha rockets at an Israeli military location in the Golan Heights early Sunday. It was not immediately clear if there was any damage.

Iranian missiles or drones were intercepted in the sky over the Jordanian capital, Amman. In Lebanon's capital Beirut and elsewhere in the country, residents reported seeing rockets in the sky and hearing explosions, likely from wiretapping. In Syria, explosions were heard in the capital Damascus and elsewhere. Britain-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that Syrian air defenses attempted to shoot down Israeli attempts to intercept Iranian missiles.

___

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. AP correspondents Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran, Michael Balsamo in New York, Krutika Pathi in New Delhi, Stephen Graham in Berlin, Thomas Adamson in Paris, and Zeke Miller and Lolita C. Baldor in Washington contributed to this report.