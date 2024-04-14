Recovery support has been extended to flood-affected communities





Joint media release with Hon Catherine King and Hon Penny Sharpe MLC Disaster relief has now been extended to Blacktown, Byron Bay, Central Coast, Clarence Valley, Dungog, Gwydir, Hornsby, Lake Macquarie, Lithgow, Maitland, Mid-Coast, Oberon, The Hills and Yass Valley local government areas (LGA). following heavy rainfall and flooding across NSW from 1 April 2024. Relief measures are provided by the Government of Albania and the Commonwealth of Nations through Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Financing Agreements (DRFA). Support includes: Assistance to eligible residents to help meet immediate needs such as emergency shelter or small cash payments to purchase essential items generally provided by evacuation or recovery centers.

Grants to eligible residents to replace essential household items lost to maintain a basic standard of living.

Grants to eligible residents to undertake essential structural repairs to restore their homes to a safe and livable condition.

Support for affected local councils to help with the costs of clean-up and restoration of essential public assets damaged.

Loans at concessional interest rates to small businesses, major manufacturers and non-profit organizations and grants to sports and recreation clubs to repair or replace damaged or destroyed property.

Freight subsidies to primary producers to help transport livestock and fodder. Acting Federal Emergency Management Minister Catherine King said the extent of the flooding's impact was still being assessed as the waters receded. This flood event has caused damage across communities, affecting homes, farms, businesses and volunteer groups, Minister King said. Many government agencies and community groups are still on the ground to assess the damage and continue the massive cleanup effort. I know the New South Wales Government is continuing to assess the situation and adapt as we gain a clearer picture of the impact of this disaster and the Australian Government stands ready to support. NSW Acting Minister for Emergency Services Penny Sharpe said the extension of this Natural Disaster Declaration demonstrates the NSW governments commitment to adapt as the full extent of the impacts is known. We moved quickly to ensure support was made available to communities affected by this natural disaster, as flood waters recede and storm impacts are reported, we are continuing to assess damage and provide support to help communities recover. said Minister Sharpe. NSW Government agencies such as the State Emergency Service, the Environment Protection Authority and the Redevelopment Authority are on the ground working closely with Local Government and community groups to begin the massive clean-up effort. This was a storm event that affected each area differently, but was widespread and work to assess the impact is ongoing. Extending this disaster declaration unlocks aid for other communities in need. For information about financial assistance, replacing lost documents, the location of your nearest recovery center and more, please contact Service NSW on 13 77 88 or visit NSW Government. To apply for a concessionary loan or grant for primary producers, contact the NSW Rural Support Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit Rural Assistance Authority. Further information on disaster relief can be found on the Australian Government's Disaster Relief website at Disaster relief. This version was originally published inHome Affairs Ministers website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nema.gov.au/about-us/media-centre/recovery-support-extended-for-flood-affected-communities-nsw110424 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos