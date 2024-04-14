Connect with us

International

A case that could change the Supreme Court law will be heard this week. Here's what we know

A case that could change the Supreme Court law will be heard this week. Here's what we know

 


The political fight over the immigration ban has reached levels not seen for the better part of a decade, and it's all because of a Supreme Court decision late last year that overturned two decades of policy and led in the release of almost 150 people in the community.

This week, another case heads to the Supreme Court and could have significant ramifications for many others still behind bars.

The case was raised by a man known by the pseudonym ASF17 and he will cause even more headaches for the Albanian government if the Supreme Court decides in his favor.

Who is ASF17?

ASF17 is a 37-year-old bisexual man who arrived in Australia by boat in July 2013.

He was placed in immigration detention, released and then detained again before applying for a visa to stay in Australia.

This was refused and ASF17 unsuccessfully appealed the decision through the courts twice.

Since August 2018, officials from Home Affairs and the Australian Border Force (ABF) have been trying to deport him to Iran, but he has refused to cooperate.

ASF17 insists that if he is returned to Iran, he will face persecution because of his sexuality, something he argues was never considered in his original applications for a visa to stay in Australia.

How does the decision of the NZYQ play in this case?

Last year's Supreme Court decision in the case of a Rohingya man who was a convicted child sex offender has a major impact on the issue and has effectively laid the groundwork for ASF17's claim to be heard.

The man, known as NZYQ, was unable to be deported back to Myanmar because he is a member of a persecuted minority and no other country would accept him despite the Australian government's approaches to at least six different nations.

In November, the Supreme Court ruled that the indefinite detention of someone with no reasonable prospect of deportation was unlawful.

It led to the release of 149 people, including hardened criminals, because the government said they faced a situation similar to the NZYQ.

What is at play in the ASF17 case is whether a refusal to cooperate with deportation would prevent that NZYQ rule from being triggered if an individual's frustration of the process means they can avoid continued detention.

What is the case of ASF17?

There are several parts to the ASF17 case, as these types of court cases generally have several similar arguments that run parallel to each other to increase the chances of success.

At its heart is ASF17's claim that he fears what will happen to him if he is deported back to Iran that his sexuality puts him at risk of harm.

And his lawyers note that the Commonwealth has acknowledged that sex between men is illegal in Iran and punishable by death.

In addition, ASF17 is arguing that he has “never objected, nor shown an unwillingness to assist the Commonwealth, to leave Australia for any other country in the world”.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-04-15/asf17-high-court-immigration-case-explained/103706696

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: