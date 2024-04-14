A case that could change the Supreme Court law will be heard this week. Here's what we know

The political fight over the immigration ban has reached levels not seen for the better part of a decade, and it's all because of a Supreme Court decision late last year that overturned two decades of policy and led in the release of almost 150 people in the community.

This week, another case heads to the Supreme Court and could have significant ramifications for many others still behind bars.

The case was raised by a man known by the pseudonym ASF17 and he will cause even more headaches for the Albanian government if the Supreme Court decides in his favor.

Who is ASF17?

ASF17 is a 37-year-old bisexual man who arrived in Australia by boat in July 2013.

He was placed in immigration detention, released and then detained again before applying for a visa to stay in Australia.

This was refused and ASF17 unsuccessfully appealed the decision through the courts twice.

Since August 2018, officials from Home Affairs and the Australian Border Force (ABF) have been trying to deport him to Iran, but he has refused to cooperate.

ASF17 insists that if he is returned to Iran, he will face persecution because of his sexuality, something he argues was never considered in his original applications for a visa to stay in Australia.

How does the decision of the NZYQ play in this case?

Last year's Supreme Court decision in the case of a Rohingya man who was a convicted child sex offender has a major impact on the issue and has effectively laid the groundwork for ASF17's claim to be heard.

The man, known as NZYQ, was unable to be deported back to Myanmar because he is a member of a persecuted minority and no other country would accept him despite the Australian government's approaches to at least six different nations.

In November, the Supreme Court ruled that the indefinite detention of someone with no reasonable prospect of deportation was unlawful.

It led to the release of 149 people, including hardened criminals, because the government said they faced a situation similar to the NZYQ.

What is at play in the ASF17 case is whether a refusal to cooperate with deportation would prevent that NZYQ rule from being triggered if an individual's frustration of the process means they can avoid continued detention.

What is the case of ASF17?

There are several parts to the ASF17 case, as these types of court cases generally have several similar arguments that run parallel to each other to increase the chances of success.

At its heart is ASF17's claim that he fears what will happen to him if he is deported back to Iran that his sexuality puts him at risk of harm.

And his lawyers note that the Commonwealth has acknowledged that sex between men is illegal in Iran and punishable by death.

In addition, ASF17 is arguing that he has “never objected, nor shown an unwillingness to assist the Commonwealth, to leave Australia for any other country in the world”.

“In fact, he positively asked for it,” court documents show.

In other words, ASF17 advocates say Australia can try to deport him anywhere else in the world and he can go.

Beyond that, his lawyers insist that Iran would not accept him anyway, given the country's practice of refusing to accept “involuntary returnees” something described as a “roadblock”.

Then there is the matter of whether ASF17 will always refuse to be expelled.

His lawyers argue that the Commonwealth cannot keep him in custody simply because he might change his mind and cooperate with authorities in the future.

They suggest that this is a hypothetical and cannot and should not be used as a reason to suggest that there is a prospect of his deportation.

What is the Commonwealth arguing in response?

First, the Commonwealth has defeated ASF17's claim that he will be persecuted because of his sexuality if deported to Iran.

It is arguing that the reason his sexuality was never considered when he applied for the visa in the first place is because he did not raise it.

The Commonwealth says that at various stages through this process he has changed his tune, bouncing between claims that he is stateless, then that he fears persecution on the grounds that he has converted to Christianity and that he is Kurdish, and that he mentioned his sexuality only once. he was refused a visa.

It has also rejected his suggestion that he would be prepared to consider being sent to any country other than Iran, labeling it an “irrelevant distraction” because he can only legally be deported to Iran.

Stopping at that point, the Commonwealth contends that if another country existed, it would be a reason to detain him because there would be a “real prospect” of deportation.

The Commonwealth says the case of ASF17 is very different from that of NZYQ.

In that case, if the NZYQ's detention had continued when it was no longer authorized, it would have been converted into a sentence.

And that would be illegal, because according to the constitution only courts can impose “punitive” detention.

But the government argues that the current case falls short of that measure.

“The decision of a non-citizen who could and would have left Australia, but for their refusal to co-operate, cannot properly be characterized as punitive,” his submission to the court said.

It also suggests that “ASF17's position may change over time” and it may cooperate in the future.

Not surprisingly, the Commonwealth is not giving up any ground here. He knows that a ruling in favor of ASF17 will result in even more people being released from immigration detention and potentially inspire others to refuse to cooperate with authorities.

Has the government tried to prevent the case?

Yes.

Before Easter, the Albanian government tried unsuccessfully to push legislation through parliament that would make it easier to deport people.

This would force people to cooperate with the process or risk one to five years in prison.

The laws would also give the immigration minister sweeping powers to designate countries that refuse to accept deportations as non-cooperative, which would result in the refusal of visa applications an effective travel ban.

Without mentioning them by name, it was a clear reference to countries such as Iran, which refuses to accept forcibly deported people.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said the ASF17 issue was a driver of the legislation, but not the only reason for its hasty introduction to parliament.

However, the bill stalled and will now not be dealt with until after the ASF17 hearing.

The case was due to be heard on a full appeal in the Federal Court, but was transferred to the High Court at the request of the federal Attorney General in February.

The government says the ASF17 case is one of the reasons the government tried to rush changes to the law through parliament before Easter.(

Why did it take so long to overturn the legality of indefinite detention?

Since the Al-Kateb case in 2004, which found that indefinite detention of non-deportable asylum seekers was legal, there have been attempts to overturn the decision.

The problem was finding the right case.

One attempt involved a man who refused to cooperate with authorities by giving inconsistent information about his identity.

The man had been in custody for nine years, having originally come from Africa to Australia via Norway.

It was a chaotic hearing in which attorney Ron Merkel tried to stop the case mid-session to give his client time to cooperate. He was told to continue.

The court dismissed the case on the spot, with Merkel suggesting at the time that another case might need to be found to mount a successful challenge to indefinite detention.

In the end, that case was NZYQ, but it was argued by other lawyers.

The Supreme Court's decision in the ASF17 case could have significant consequences for many people behind bars.(ABC News: Elise Pianegonda)

Will there be a quick decision at ASF17?

ASF17 is being heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday and there is no indication that a decision will be handed down on that day.

But the NZYQ's decision was made within a day, catching many by surprise. So people will be prepared for another quick turnaround.

The Supreme Court did not publish the reasons for its decision on the NZYQ for several weeks, adding to the confusion about the effect of its decision.