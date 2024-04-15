



Australian police said on Monday that the gunman who stabbed six people to death at a busy shopping center in the Sydney beach suburb of Bondi may have targeted women, as chilling details emerged of those who died diving a nation in mourning.

Five women were among the six people killed by 40-year-old Joel Cauchi when he attacked Bondi Junction's busy Westfield shopping center on Saturday, turning an autumn weekend afternoon into a scene of panic and terror.

Twelve others were injured in the rare attack, including a nine-month-old baby whose mother was killed. Eight people remained in hospital on Monday in conditions ranging from critical to stable with four released in the past 24 hours, according to New South Wales Health Minister Ryan Park.

The stabbing spree only ended when Cauchi was shot dead at the scene by an officer who chased him alone through the mall.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb told ABC Breakfast News on Monday that while police do not yet know the attackers' motivation, the fact that he appeared to be targeting women is certainly a line of inquiry for us.

The videos (of the attack) don't speak for themselves, Webb said. It's clear to me, it's clear to the detectives that this appears to be an area of ​​interest, that the offender focused on women and avoided men.

Authorities warned that the investigation could take weeks and police will continue to interview witnesses and pursue various lines of inquiry.

Police had previously said Cauchi, from the neighboring state of Queensland, was known to authorities and had suffered from mental health problems. [issues] even though he had not been prosecuted or charged with any previous criminal offense in the state.

State Premier Chris Minns declared Monday a day of national mourning and said Australian national flags would be flown at half-mast at government buildings. The Sydney Opera House will be lit in black ribbon to commemorate those killed in the attack.

Families are grieving today, lives have been destroyed as a result of these criminal acts, said Minn. The people who were killed were innocent people who had their whole lives ahead of them. The community is devastated at their loss.

Police said Monday they had completed their examinations at the mall and the crime scene was being returned to Westfield. More than 100 pieces of evidence were removed and will be forensically examined as part of the investigation, New South Wales Police Minister Yasmin Catley said.

More details are emerging about the six people killed in Saturday's attack, including a mother whose baby was stabbed, a Chinese student and a security guard who was on his first day monitoring the center merchant that was hit.

Among the victims is Ashlee Good, 38, who was described by her family in a statement as a mother, daughter, sister, partner, beautiful friend, an extraordinary person and so much more.

Good was rushed to hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries. Her nine-month-old daughter was also stabbed in the attack and underwent emergency surgery overnight.

We can report that after hours of surgery yesterday, our baby is currently doing well, the family said in a statement.

The Minister of Health Park said that the whole country had been holding its breath for the news about the condition of the babies. He said she had gone from critical to serious, which was a significant improvement, and doctors hoped to move the baby to a ward in the coming days.

In the darkest times comes the brightest light, he said. The staff have literally worked miracles and people are alive because of their efforts.

The Good family said words cannot express our gratitude to the two men who held and cared for our baby when Ashlee could not.

Two brothers had previously told the CNN affiliate9 Newsthey tried to help by stifling the bleeding after seeing that the mother and baby had been stabbed.

We were holding the baby and trying to compress the baby, one said.

Faraz Tahir, 30, was also identified as among those killed. He was described in a statement by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Australia as an integral member of our community, known for his steadfast devotion and kindness.

Tahir was on duty as a security guard at the mall at the time of the attack, the statement said, and is the only male victim.

It was his first day on the job there, his friend Adnan Qadir told CNN affiliate 7 News.

He was really excited. He had many ambitions for his future once he settled in his new country. He was looking forward to a stable career to raise a family here. And it's just sad how it all ended.

The community said Tahir was a refugee who had fled persecution in his native Pakistan and sought asylum in Australia a year ago.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said CASE 1065 radio on Monday that the sixth victim was identified as Yixuan Cheng, a Chinese national studying in Australia.

The Chinese embassy in Australia confirmed that one Chinese national had died and another was seriously injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, the officer who shot the mall shooter has been hailed as a hero for her actions, which authorities said undoubtedly saved more lives.

Senior Constable Amy Scott was the first to arrive at the scene and was alone when she engaged the attacker. She shot him when he stabbed her, police said.

Video in local media showed Scott administering CPR on the gunman after he was shot.

Scott is a highly trained officer who did what he was trained to do. We are very grateful to her, said New South Wales Police Minister Yasmin Catley.

Police Commissioner Webb told ABC news that Scott was doing well and spending some time with her family.

She is an experienced officer. “I've known Amy for many years, she's been functional throughout her career,” Webb said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called Scott a hero who undoubtedly saved lives.

Authorities described the Cauchi mall attacker as a vagrant who had moved from place to place in recent years, often sleeping rough or in his vehicle.

The last interaction Queensland Police had with him was in December 2023, when he was stopped on the street, Queensland Police Assistant Commissioner Roger Lowe said on Sunday.

We believe he slept in a vehicle or out of a backpack. His family does not have regular contact with their son, he said.

Lowe said Cauchi had not been prosecuted or charged with any criminal offense in Queensland or had knives at roadblocks.

The Cauchis family released a statement saying he has struggled with mental health issues since he was a teenager.

Joels actions were truly horrific and we are still trying to understand what happened, the family said.

We are in contact with the NSW Police Force and the Queensland Police Service and we have no problem with the police officer who shot our son as she was only doing her job to protect others and we hope she is coping well, the statement said. .

An AU$18 million independent public inquiry has been launched to look at the police response and criminal investigation into the attack, as well as the attackers' interactions with state government and health agencies, New South Wales Premier Minns said on Monday.

Mass casualty events are rare in Australia, and gun ownership was strictly controlled after the 1996 mass shooting in Port Arthur, when a gunman killed 35 people.

However, many activists and criminologists say that violence against women remains stubbornly widespread and often overlooked.

The number of women killed by violence in Australia has gone from 43 to 84 every year since then Counting dead women began counting deaths in 2012. Already in 2024, 24 women have died violently, the group said.

After Saturday's rampage, the government said it was also looking at possible changes to restrictions on security guards in major crowded centers such as shopping malls and hospitals.

However, Minn ruled out allowing security guards to carry stun guns or firearms, and did not elaborate.

The government is not considering policy changes regarding stun guns or firearms, he said. We don't believe that more firearms in the community is a good decision, but we were looking at the current restrictions that are in place on equipment, on security guards and the resulting training that would be required if there was a policy change.