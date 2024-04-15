Childcare in England is failing and falling behind much of the world, says charity | Early Years Education

England's childcare system is failing and falling behind the rest of the world, a UK gender equality and women's rights charity has said.

The Fawcett Society said childcare in England is failing on several fronts: affordability, quality and levels of public spending.

The charity looked at the provision of early childhood education and care (ECEC) in Australia, Canada, Estonia, France and Ireland, all countries that have recently completed or are undergoing government-led transformation in the sector, and found that care for children in England failed in ambition and delivery. .

The findings echo many warnings about the state of childcare in England, with surveys revealing that a third of parents with young children say they are struggling to afford childcare, nurseries warning that government plans to free childcare are inadequate and around a quarter of a million mothers with young children quit their jobs because of difficulties in balancing work and childcare.

The latest change to England's childcare system, which came into effect this month, was an extension of free hours. The Fawcett Society said that while this was welcome for some families, the narrow focus of the extension would not help those who are disadvantaged and would not address wider issues with the system.

The charity argues in its report that the government should offer universal free hours of ECEC provision for all children from the end of parental leave to school age.

Jemima Olchawski, chief executive of the Fawcett Society, said: Our childcare is one of the most expensive in the world and it is not working. Research shows that 85% of mothers struggle to find childcare that fits around their work and one in 10 have given up work due to childcare pressures.

For too long we have seen cracks in our dysfunctional child care system. We have received a number of provisions that do not meet the needs of children, parents or the childcare sector. But a broken system is not inevitable, as the countries in our research clearly show. We need politicians from all parties to work together and make real commitments that last beyond this and indeed the next election to reform childcare.

There are many countries around the world that are simply doing childcare better and we should learn from their ambitions. As we approach the general election, all parties must be aware that any credible vision for transforming childcare must not simply provide bolts for a broken system. We need to be more ambitious, especially when it has such an impact on both children's life chances and women's ability to work.

The report outlines a plan for long-term reform in England that includes building on and expanding existing free hours to make the offer open to all children, not just those of working parents, with extra subsidies for the poorest to enable them to afford complete the universal offer and the tariff freezes for all.

The report also recommends providing funding to nurseries so they can operate in non-profit areas and support inclusion for all children.

Alesha De-Freitas, director of policy, research and advocacy at the Fawcett Society, said: Affordability is clearly key, but we are stuck on it. When you look at other countries, you find a wealth of conversations about what is really best for children that is so different to the UK.

The Fawcett Society report warns that designing a system which focuses narrowly [affordability] unpowered and unresourced, the system may ultimately be counterproductive and unable to meet the demands it has raised.

There is ample international evidence that higher quality childcare has huge long-term economic and social benefits, he says.

The early years of a child's life are so important, and the evidence for this is growing all the time, De-Freitas added. It really affects children's long-term outcomes and access to education. We should aim for much better than having a place for parents to park their children while they are at work.

A spokesman for the Department for Education said: This Government is delivering the biggest ever expansion of childcare in England's history, set to save parents who take 30 full hours an average of £6,900 on the new entitlements.

Working parents on Universal Credit are also entitled to support with childcare costs, regardless of how many hours they work, up to £1,015 a month for one child and £1,739 for two children. England has some of the highest quality early years provision in the world, with 96% of early years settings rated good or outstanding by Ofsted as of August 2023, up from 74% in 2012.