Israel vows to respond to drone and missile attacks, weighs next steps





Hagar Brodutch, who was kidnapped by Hamas along with her three children, suffered another terrible night yesterday during the Iranian missile attack. This morning, she said she hopes for a quick end to the war. We had a terrible evening and night. I wish the war was over already. We can't take it anymore, Brodutch said via WhatsApp. She and her children were kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza on October 7 and held captive for 51 days in Gaza. While in captivity, Brodutch also cared for 4-year-old American Abigail Eden, whose parents were killed by Hamas. Brodutch and Abigail were released in a prisoner exchange on November 26. More than 100 people still remain in captivity. Daniel Aloni, a former hostage who was freed with her 5-year-old daughter, Emilia, on Nov. 24 said she worries that rising tensions with Iran could distract attention from the hostages in Gaza. I don't know how Israel will choose to respond to the massive attack carried out by Iran yesterday, Aloni said. However, I hope we will not be drawn into an escalation in the region, as a regional war would divert attention from the 133 hostages still being held by Hamas in dire conditions, wounded or ill, in Gaza.” The Hostage Family Forum, a group representing hostage families, said in a statement today that amid the stress and anxiety of last night's attack, the focus must still be on the remaining hostages who have been held for more than 190 days. The fear and emotions we all felt paled in comparison to the terror, fear, despair, loneliness, cold, physical and mental torture that the 133 hostages held by Hamas endured for 190 days and nights, the forum said in a statement. We reiterate our call on the international community to do everything possible to secure the release of all 133 hostages before innocent lives are tragically lost.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/live-blog/iran-attack-israel-strikes-live-updates-rcna147738

