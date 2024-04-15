Southern Water buzzes into action to catch Asian Hornet Queens in Kent and East Sussex





Southern Water workers have turned their hand to pest control at a sewage treatment site in Kent and East Sussex – to deal with an influx of Asian Hornets. Colleagues have teamed up with the Asian Hornet Alert group as part of a new pilot program, installing selective traps to catch the species' queens. Asian wasps are known as non-native invasive species and arrive on the UK mainland by hitchhiking on ships, trains and lorries, even thanks to strong winds. Due to the mild winter, experts believe that many Hornets will have been able to hibernate successfully in our region and will now reawaken locally. A nest of Asian hornets can eat up to 11 kilograms of insects, equivalent to the weight of a standard car tire, in the summer season. Their favorite foods include bees and wasps. Michelle Elliot, volunteer for Asian Hornet Alert, said: Last autumn, we asked Southern Water to install selective Asian Hornet traps around their sewage treatment sites based in Kent and East Sussex, as these were hotspot areas. Asian hornbills like water nearby, with trees and hedgerows, especially brambles, which are perfect places to build their nests. Being able to team up with Southern Water for this pilot scheme means we will be able to monitor areas where the public would not normally have access. The Asian hornet is very aggressive if their nest is disturbed or threatened and can eat up to 50 bees a day. You can hear a wasp, because of the sound they make, before you see it. We are now entering the active season for Asian Hornets and it is hoped that the traps set up late last year will capture their queens. Each queen captured stops a nest from forming, which if allowed to occur could result in the production of a further 300 queen nests for the next season. Matt Wagstaff, Environmental Adviser at Southern Water said: Our Asian Hornet pilot scheme aims to help the Asian Hornet Alert group monitor more sites across nine sites in Kent and one in East Sussex. If the scheme proves successful, it has the potential to be extended to a wider area. As disturbing as their presence may be to our local insect population, I would urge our customers and communities not to take any action into their own hands. Instead, leave it to the experts and don't put yourself at risk. Asian Hornet Facts 11 kilograms of the weight of a car tire with insects are eaten per season, per nest. 72 Asian Hornet nests were destroyed last year on UK territory with 67 in Kent. Only 23 nests were recorded between 2016 and 2022 300 – Each captured queen bans 300 queens the next season. 2 pence The size of an Asian bumblebee smaller than our native European bumblebee 50 – Up to 50 bees can be eaten per day It is classified as a non-native invasive species You can hear an Asian Hornet before you see it

