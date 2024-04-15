Molly Magpie was reunited with Peggy the Staffordshire terrier six weeks after she was seized by the authorities

Briefly: Molly the magpie has been returned to a Gold Coast couple who illegally kept the bird as pets along with their dog Peggy.

Molly the magpie has been returned to a Gold Coast couple who illegally kept the bird as pets along with their dog Peggy. The capture of the bird by Queensland's environment department was met with a huge public outcry.

The capture of the bird by Queensland's environment department was met with a huge public outcry. What is expected next?The couple can no longer profit from the bird and must continue to engage with the authorities for its welfare.

After more than six weeks in limbo, an Insta-famous magpie has returned to a Gold Coast couple who illegally raised it alongside their pet Staffordshire terrier after finding it as a chick.

Magpie Molly was voluntarily surrendered to the Queensland Department of Environment, Science and Innovation (DESI) on March 1.

DESI said it seized the bird after the couple who raised it, Juliette Wells and Reece Mortensen, had taken it from the wild and kept it “illegally without permission, license or authority”.

Public reaction to Molly's capture was overwhelming, with the state premier and even surfing legend Kelly Slater both advocating for the bird's return.

Last week, DESI agreed to return Molly to Ms. Wells and Mr. Mortensen under strict conditions.

Molly and Peggy have a huge following on social media.(Supplied: Juliette Wells)

Today, the department released a statement saying it had approved a “specialised licence” and “returned Molly Magpie to the couple who took her in as a nestling”.

“The decision to return Molly was made in accordance with the Nature Conservation Act 1992, following extensive legal advice,” the statement said.

Mrs. Wells and Mr. The Mortensens said they were looking forward to “life getting back to normal very soon” in a statement released today through their publicist.

Molly is reunited with the couple and their dogs Peggy and Ruby.(SUPPLY)

“We have been visualizing and looking forward to this day for a while,” the statement said.

“It was a very exciting department reunion this morning for us with a little squeal of happiness from Molly.

“When we got home the excited skirts were out in force and some excited noises from Molly.”

Conditional return

Before Molly's capture by wildlife authorities, Mrs. Wells and Mr. The Mortensens amassed hundreds of thousands of social media followers through accounts promoting the bird's relationship with their pet dog, Peggy.

The couple also secured a book deal with Penguin and sold merchandise featuring pictures of Molly and Peggy.

In an interview with ABC ahead of Molly's return, Ms. Wells and Mr. The Mortensens admit they have benefited from having Molly as part of their family.

“My intention was not to make money,” Ms Wells said.

“We could have made a lot of money and we've been approached by a lot of people saying we could do this and that, but it's not about that.”

Mr. Mortensen agreed.

“We can't make a living on the money that's obviously not been made,” he said.

Molly's return to the couple is conditional on them receiving “no ongoing commercial benefit from the bird or its image”.

Mrs. Wells and Mr. The Mortensens have been contacted for comment on how they will adhere to the conditions set by DESI now that Molly is back.