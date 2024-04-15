The Southern Ocean Expedition discovers wind as the main cause





On board the South African Icebreaker SA Agulhas II during the 2017 Antarctic Expedition. An expedition in the southernmost waters surrounding Antarctica has found that wind drives the formation of colossal rogue waves, and that these unpredictable waves occur more often than scientists previously thought – providing critical information to inform future rogue wave forecasting models . A rogue wave is a single swell that is much higher than nearby waves, which can damage ships or coastal infrastructure. Ocean waves are among the most powerful natural forces on Earth, and while global trends suggest that ocean winds will blow stronger due to climate change, ocean waves may become more powerful. In a study recently published in Physical review papers, The research team led by Professor Alessandro Toffoli discovered that rogue waves arise from strong wind forces and unpredictable waveform patterns, confirming an idea previously demonstrated only in laboratory experiments. Professor Toffoli said “rogue waves are behemoths – twice the height of neighboring waves – that appear seemingly out of nowhere”. Using state-of-the-art technology and embarking on an expedition into one of Earth's most volatile ocean realms, the research team established a new technique for three-dimensional imaging of ocean waves. Using stereo cameras aboard South Africa's Icebreaker SA Agulhas II during the 2017 Antarctic expedition, they captured rare insights into wave behavior in this remote region. Their method, by mimicking human vision through sequential imaging, allowed the team to reconstruct the undulating surface of the ocean in three dimensions, providing unprecedented clarity into the dynamics of ocean waves. The first scientific measurement of a rogue wave was the 25.6 meter Draupner wave, recorded in the North Sea in 1995. 16 suspected rogue wave incidents have been reported in the 21st century. “Rough seas and fierce Antarctic winds can cause large waves to 'self-amplify,' resulting in the frequency of rogue waves that scientists have theorized for years but have yet to verify in the ocean,” said professor Toffoli. Building on numerical and laboratory studies that had suggested the role of wind in the formation of rogue waves, the research team's observations have provided validation of these theories in the actual oceanic environment. “Our observations now show that unique rogue wave sea conditions arise during the 'young' phase of the waves – when they are most sensitive to the wind. This suggests that wind parameters are the missing link,” Prof Toffoli said. “The wind creates a chaotic situation where waves of different dimensions and directions coexist. The wind makes the new waves grow higher, longer and faster. During this self-amplification, one wave grows disproportionately at the expense of its neighbors. “We show that young waves show signs of self-reinforcement and are more likely to become rogue due to wind. We recorded waves twice as high as their neighbors once every six hours,” Professor Toffoli said. “This mirrors laboratory models: that theoretically more self-amplifying sea conditions produce more rogue waves. In contrast, we did not detect rogue waves in mature seas, which are not affected by wind. Professor Toffoli emphasized the critical importance of integrating wind dynamics into predictive models for predicting rogue waves. “This shows that when developing tools for predicting rogue waves, scientists must take wind fully into account.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.unimelb.edu.au/newsroom/news/2024/april/giant-rogue-waves-southern-ocean-expedition-reveals-wind-as-key-cause

