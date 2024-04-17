House to split votes on aid to Israel, Ukraine after months of delayExBulletin



House Speaker Mike Johnson has announced a path forward on aid to Ukraine and Israel after months of delays due to GOP divisions. Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel over the weekend increased pressure on Congress to act.

Johnson plans to introduce three separate funding bills for Israel, Taiwan and Ukraine. A fourth national security bill is likely to include a provision that could lead to a TikTok ban in the US

Lawmakers say there is renewed urgency in getting aid to Israel after Saturday's attack.

“My phone blew up over the weekend, you know, with all the members letting me know all their ideas,” Johnson told reporters after the closed-door meeting with his members Monday night. “It was really the will of my colleagues to vote on these measures independently and not put them all together, as the Senate had done.”

Top Democrats in Congress, President Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had called on the House to quickly vote on the Senate-passed $95 billion foreign aid package, which combines aid to Israel, Taiwan and Ukraine. But that has long been blocked in the House of Representatives, where various members of the GOP remain deeply opposed to further funding for Ukraine.

“The Ukraine issue is clearly on the Republican side the most controversial, the one with the most difference of opinion,” Johnson said Monday.

Biden spoke with Johnson on Monday. The White House on Tuesday did not rule out his plan.

“At first it looks like the speaker's proposals will actually help us get aid to Ukraine, aid to Israel and needed resources to the Indo-Pacific,” said John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council. “We just need to get more details.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor that he too is “reserving judgment” until he sees more about the substance of the proposal.

Next steps for the House

The time of the vote in the House of Representatives remains to be seen. House GOP rules require 72 hours to review the legislation, which Johnson said he would abide by.

“That probably means if we get the text of the bill sometime early tomorrow, that's the hope, that's the ambition, then that probably gets us into Friday night. [for votes]”We'll have to see how the clock works.”

The proposal attracted early signs of support from members.

“This is the proper way the House should operate,” said Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-New York. “The president wants four votes, four measures. Everyone can vote their conscience, vote their constituency and then defend their position.”

Rep.

Arizona Representative Andy Biggs, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, told reporters he thinks it's a “good strategy” to split the package into four different bills.

On Tuesday, House Republicans said they plan to send the bills as a package to the Senate next.

The threat to remove Johnson

Hanging over Johnson's head is the threat of a move to oust him as speaker from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

Greene had previously indicated that if Johnson brought up a vote only on aid to Ukraine, which she strongly opposes, she would go ahead with her motion to be released.

As he left the meeting, Greene criticized the proposal. “People are not going to like any of this,” she said, adding that she sees it as “the wrong direction for Speaker Johnson and our country.”

Greene told reporters he is still considering whether to force a vote to remove Johnson as chairman.

“A motion to acquit is such a serious matter that it has to be handled responsibly, not just, you know, like it or not,” she said.

On Tuesday, another House Republican, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, supported efforts to impeach Johnson.

When asked Monday about his threat to leave, Johnson told reporters he wasn't sure “how that shakes out.”

“I don't spend my time worrying about impeachment motions. We have to govern here and we're going to do our job,” he said.