U of T Named One of Canada's Greenest Employers in 2024 – Division of People Strategy, Equity and Culture





For 11th Year, the University of Toronto has been named one of the Canada's Greenest Employers. This recognition is a testament to our long-standing commitment to operational sustainability and environmental stewardship that continues to grow in momentum. During the past year, the University has taken many significant actions which also contributed to its designation The most sustainable university in the world IN QS World University Rankings 2024. These rankings evaluate post-secondary institutions for their environmental impact, social impact and governance. One of our biggest achievements recently was launching and securing funding for Project Leap the first big step in universities Positive climate plan. Project Leap will cut field 1 and 2 emissions on campus by at least 50% by 2027 through a series of upgrades. In 2022, we also doubled our renewable energy production two years ahead of schedule by installing 350 new solar panels on the roof of the Bahen Center for Information Technology. Also on the campus of St. The university has committed to converting another 20 percent of its menus to plant-based options, and Food Services has partnered with Food carea student-run program that helps redirect excess food to those in need. U of T Scarborough, meanwhile, is a proud member of the Center of environmental and related technologies (EaRTH). EaRTH is a consortium of five leading colleges and universities from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) committed to providing sector-focused research and comprehensive education to develop innovative, technology-driven solutions that foster sustainable and resilient communities locally, nationally and globally. U of T Mississauga is also moving forward with its low carbon action strategy and has completed an energy audit of buildings across campus. As a result, 240 energy conservation efforts were suggested for implementation over the next several years to meet their 2030 and 2050 greenhouse gas emission reduction targets. Elsewhere, to offset the effects of work-related travel, the University began a Tri-campus air travel emissions mitigation initiative. Fees collected from all unavoidable university-funded air travel now fund university-based compensation and mitigation projects. The University ensures that emissions reductions from these projects are accurately verified, calculated and reported. The University is thrilled to be recognized among the prestigious group known as Canada's Greenest Employers. We will continue to work to cultivate a culture of environmental awareness, empower employees to develop and apply unique skills, and model best practices to help meet institutional and regional sustainability goals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.utoronto.ca/news/u-of-t-named-one-of-canadas-greenest-employers-in-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos