Maui Food Technology Center seeks local businesses for 2024 Tokyo International Gift Show | News, Sports, Jobs





KAHULUI–The Maui Food Technology Center (MFTC) is actively seeking Maui County businesses interested in participating in the prestigious Tokyo International Gift Show (TIGS). Scheduled to be held at Tokyo Big Sight, Tokyo International Exhibition Center Tokyo on September 4-6, 2024, TIGS presents a prime opportunity for local businesses to be exposed to the international market. With over 200,000 buyers expected to attend, TIGS is the largest international trade show in Japan, attracting a diverse audience of buyers, importers and distributors. Participating businesses will have the opportunity not only to showcase their products, but also to test or launch new offerings, build relationships with decision makers and explore opportunities for growth. “Participating in the Tokyo International Gift Expo offers Maui businesses a unique opportunity to connect with a global audience and expand their reach.” said Nina Tanabe, MS, CFS, MFTC Board Member. “It's more than just displaying products; it's about making valuable connections and exploring new avenues for success.” The Hawaii Pavilion at TIGS, generously sponsored by the Hawaii State Department of Business and Economic Development (DBEDT), will provide a platform for Maui County companies to showcase their unique products alongside other prominent Hawaii businesses. . The types of products exhibited at TIGS include home decor, handicrafts, clocks and watches, clothing and textiles, party decorations, handbags, jewelry, food, etc. Maui County companies will also enjoy affordable participation costs, made possible thanks to generous support from the Maui County Office of Economic Development. For Maui County businesses interested in participating, please register online at www.mauifoodtechnology.org/tigs.

