Our current national environmental law is fundamentally broken because it ignores the impact of climate pollution on our precious natural environment.

But the federal government could fix that this year, passing new nature laws that actually respond to nature's biggest threat: climate change.

These reforms are an essential step in strengthening Australia's environmental protection efforts. They are also a once-in-a-generation opportunity to better care for our environment while meeting Australia's economic and energy needs in a way that really works for our nature, communities and climate.

It is important that these reforms are implemented in 2024.

Here's the problem:

Climate pollution, caused by the burning of coal and gas, is driving climate change. And climate change is causing massive damage to our environment—from floods and fires to droughts and storms—which are increasing in frequency and severity.

But our national environmental law ignores this fact and all the climate impacts that come from the pollution from digging and burning more fossil fuels.

In 2020, Prof. Graeme Samuels published a bad report outlining the main issues with Law on Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC).. This independent, expert review found that the law is systematically failing to protect nature. Prof. Samuels sounded the alarm that our natural environment is under extreme pressure, with urgent action needed to tackle key threats, including habitat loss, invasive species, land clearing and climate change.

Right now, we have a national environmental law that:

It doesn't mention climate change, or consider whether new projects will cause more climate damage when undertaking environmental assessments.

or consider whether new projects will cause more climate damage when undertaking environmental assessments. It gives the decision-maker no power to strike down projects on the basis that they will contribute to the climate crisis and cause further damage to our environment. This means new fossil fuel projects are still underway (740 and counting!).

and cause further damage to our environment. This means new fossil fuel projects are still underway (740 and counting!). Does not recognize or support responsibly sourced and clean projects that come online quickly, like the urgently needed renewable energy and clean industry projects that will help us reduce climate pollution this decade and better protect nature.

The latest State of the Environment Report confirmed these findings, listing over 1,800 plants and animals on the endangered species list and citing climate change as the number one cause of the extremely poor health of our environment.

We can also see the consequences before our eyes. Climate-driven extreme weather is becoming more frequent and more severe, with large areas of the country experiencing wild swings between heat waves, wildfires, floods and storms. Ecosystems are on the brink of collapse, and as climate change accelerates, many threatened and critically endangered species will be left without safe and healthy places to call home.

What about now?

The Government has promised to restore, manage and protect our natural environment with a comprehensive overhaul of Australian nature law for years, announcing Positive nature plan again in 2022. These would be presented to Parliament by the end of 2023.

It's now 2024 and Australians are still waiting to see the new legislation. A large amount of time, effort, policy and legal work by stakeholders has been contributed to the development of these reforms, but we still do not know where it is going.

While some positive changes aimed at addressing aspects of Australia's nature and biodiversity crisis have been announced, from what we can see, Reforms proposed by governments do not do enough to fully address climate at the heart of our national conservation law.

We need real action to reduce climate pollution, a just and rapid transition to clean energy and industry, and an end to the extinction crisis. Fixing our national environmental law is essential to fulfilling all these promises

We need modern laws of nature that include climate, and we need them now.

What they called:

It all boils down to this: protecting nature from climate change must be at the core of our new environmental law and embedded in everything it seeks to achieve.



Without this, every step to protect our iconic natural ecosystems and wildlife will continue to be undermined by massive amounts of climate pollution from new and expanding fossil fuel projects.

We need a law of nature that says NO clearly and unequivocally to highly polluting projects like new coal and gas that will drive more climate change and have unacceptable impacts on our environment.

And we need a law that can say YES fairly and quickly to responsibly delivered renewable energy, green generation and critical minerals projects that are essential to growing our supply of clean electricity, reliable and reducing emissions this decade.

Here's how the federal government can meaningfully update our national environmental law to better protect nature and communities from climate damage and pave the way for a faster, fairer and more secure energy transition :

Increased climate as an issue of national environmental importance

One way the government can meaningfully update our natural law is by making climate a protected matter of national environmental importance. This would pull any highly polluting projects into the environmental assessment process and give decision makers a strong reason to knock down those that will cause climate damage or pose risks to our environment.

This represents one of the simplest and most direct ways to ensure that our natural law actually works to protect nature from worsening climate impacts. But this is not the only way we can tackle climate change and support our energy transition with a modern law of nature, and it is critical that we incorporate climate into the new law as fully as possible.

Some of the other key policy reforms were pushing for:

An integrated approach to nature and climate protection Australia needs a comprehensive and integrated approach to tackle climate change, nature protection and renewable energy growth. Getting our nature laws in place now, ensuring they complement and work with other national frameworks, will support the strength and speed of our energy transition and strengthen efforts to tackle the climate and biodiversity crises together. Australia's new national environmental law should be explicitly linked to the Australian government's other climate priorities and commitments, including the Paris Agreement, the Safeguard Mechanism and national Climate change law. Doing so means the new nature law is directly focused on helping to achieve Australia's targets for reducing climate pollution and can contribute to our efforts to keep global warming as close to 1.5C as possible. This would mean better protection of our environment from climate damage and allow the individual project assessment process to align with Australia's long-term environmental protection goals.

Detection of direct and downstream climate pollution One positive change the government has pledged is a new requirement for developers to show how much climate pollution their projects directly produce. However, there is no provision that obliges projects to calculate their downstream climate impact of the pollution created after their products are sold and consumed. We know that pollution from coal, oil and gas causes climate change, regardless of where in the world these fossil fuels are burned. Downstream emissions from new fossil fuel projects will drive climate change, regardless of whether Australia exports them overseas or not. In fact, it is the downstream pollution from the fossil fuels produced here that has the biggest impact on climate destruction. Proposed projects, especially those with high downstream emissions that will drive more dangerous climate change, must disclose their full pollution impacts and be held accountable for this environmental damage.

Mandatory consideration of climate impacts in project assessments Full disclosure of direct and downstream emissions is an essential step for increasing transparency in the assessment process. But it is equally important for decision makers to consider this information when evaluating new projects. Our new law should ensure that climate impacts and the risks of climate pollution are among the list of factors that decision-makers must consider. This would ensure that any negative or unacceptable impacts of projects are quickly identified and positive benefits from projects that will help us reduce pollution are acknowledged and supported.

Updated definitions of impacts and environment Our existing environmental law is outdated, and so are the definitions it uses. For example, it defines environment in a way that does not include climate or atmosphere, the conditions that support all natural life on this planet. We need to bring this law into the 21st century so that it reflects our modern understanding of climate science. How the law defines impact is also very important. At the moment, it is too narrow to encompass the full range of climate impacts associated with new coal and gas projects, or the harm this pollution causes in driving climate change and damaging our environment. The updated definition of impact in the new law means that decision-makers must properly consider the strong link between climate pollution and damage to nature, and use this to determine whether impacts are unacceptable or not.

You include:

We need a stronger nature law now, to protect our environment from the biggest threat it faces.

This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity that the Albanian government should not miss. The Climate Council is an independent, community-funded organization – your support makes our impact possible.

