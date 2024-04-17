International Journalists Visit Minnesota Media – Global Minnesota
This month, journalists and broadcast professionals from the Edward R. Murrow Program visited local Minnesota news agencies to understand press freedoms in the US, illustrate how new technologies are shaping the news, examine how media influence and reflects American society and to demonstrate the impact of social media and digital technologies. These emerging professionals traveled from Bulgaria, Iraq, Kuwait, Rwanda, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, and Tunisia as part of the US State Department. International Visitor Leadership Program.
Members of Global Minnesota were among the first to welcome these visitors by providing home-cooked meals as part of hosting our Hospitality at Home dinner. They began their professional exchange experience the next day with back-to-back meetings at Hamline University with local news outlets MinnPost and Pioneer Press. An overcast day obscured their potential view of the solar eclipse during lunch at Malcom Yards, but they soon returned to Hamline for a discussion with journalism students. The next day included a conversation with journalism students at the University of Minnesota, followed by an amazing tour of the KARE11 news studio. This trip included “speed networking” with many of KARE11's top editors and producers, followed by a chance to sit in the studio during a live 5 p.m. newscast.
On their last day, they visited WCCO Radio and participated in a live interview of their experience. Their last big stop was with the Sahan Journal, where they learned about Sahan's focus on underrepresented communities in Minnesota. The trip ended with a joyous Eid dinner as many of the participants marked the end of the month of Ramadan. We all. The visit sparked many insights and innovations on how people from around the world can promote a free press and better reflect their societies.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos