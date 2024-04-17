International Journalists Visit Minnesota Media – Global Minnesota

This month, journalists and broadcast professionals from the Edward R. Murrow Program visited local Minnesota news agencies to understand press freedoms in the US, illustrate how new technologies are shaping the news, examine how media influence and reflects American society and to demonstrate the impact of social media and digital technologies. These emerging professionals traveled from Bulgaria, Iraq, Kuwait, Rwanda, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, and Tunisia as part of the US State Department. International Visitor Leadership Program.

Members of Global Minnesota were among the first to welcome these visitors by providing home-cooked meals as part of hosting our Hospitality at Home dinner. They began their professional exchange experience the next day with back-to-back meetings at Hamline University with local news outlets MinnPost and Pioneer Press. An overcast day obscured their potential view of the solar eclipse during lunch at Malcom Yards, but they soon returned to Hamline for a discussion with journalism students. The next day included a conversation with journalism students at the University of Minnesota, followed by an amazing tour of the KARE11 news studio. This trip included “speed networking” with many of KARE11's top editors and producers, followed by a chance to sit in the studio during a live 5 p.m. newscast.

On their last day, they visited WCCO Radio and participated in a live interview of their experience. Their last big stop was with the Sahan Journal, where they learned about Sahan's focus on underrepresented communities in Minnesota. The trip ended with a joyous Eid dinner as many of the participants marked the end of the month of Ramadan. We all. The visit sparked many insights and innovations on how people from around the world can promote a free press and better reflect their societies.

Check out photos and news highlights below!