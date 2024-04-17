NSW Police arrest man in connection with riots following church stabbing in Sydney's southwest





Briefly: At least five people were injured after a bishop was allegedly stabbed inside a Sydney church and police and a crowd clashed outside.

At least five people were injured after a bishop was allegedly stabbed inside a Sydney church and police and a crowd clashed outside. The police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the robbery on Wednesday afternoon.

The police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the robbery on Wednesday afternoon. What is expected next?More arrests are expected. A man has been arrested in connection with a disturbance that followed the alleged stabbing of a bishop in Sydney's southwest on Monday night. The unrest began after a 16-year-old boy allegedly stabbed Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel during a mass service at the Assyrian Orthodox Church, Church of the Good Shepherd, in Wakeley. NSW Police executed a search warrant at a home in Doonside on Wednesday afternoon. A 19-year-old man was arrested there and taken to Blacktown Police Station. It is the first arrest under Strike Force Dribbs, which is investigating the incident. More arrests are expected. At least five people, including two police officers, were injured in the stabbing and the ensuing riot. Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, who underwent surgery, suffered head injuries, while 39-year-old Father Isaac Royel received cuts and a shoulder injury during the attack inside the church. The 16-year-old suspect, who has not yet been charged, suffered an injury to his finger. Crowds gathered outside the church after the alleged stabbing and clashed with police, with some smashing cars and throwing objects. Six paramedics were forced to take shelter in the church after being threatened by the crowd. They were locked inside for three and a half hours. By the end of the night, one policeman had suffered a broken jaw and another suffered injuries to his face and knee. New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb declared the stabbing a “terrorist incident” early on Tuesday morning, in a move backed by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation. The investigation continues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-04-17/nsw-wakeley-riot-warrant-stabbing-sydney/103735608 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos