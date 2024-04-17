International SCUBAnauts students work to protect the planet





TAMPA, Fla. area students. Bay will be engaging in some friendly races to help clean up the community and help raise awareness for environmental protection this Earth Day. SCUBAnauts International introduces children to science and environmental education from an early age. Mackenzie Hall, 15, and Josiah Keup, 14, are part of the program and will participate in the cleanup effort on April 22. What you need to know SCUBAnauts International is a marine science program that focuses on environmental education

One goal of the program is to empower teenagers to become leaders of tomorrow

The group will be lending a helping hand on Earth Day and the clean-up, while engaging in some friendly competition It's heartbreaking, I hate it when people don't put their trash out, Hall said. You can just keep it until you get home, throw it in the trash, you don't have to throw it on the ground, it harms animals and the environment. High school students hope to help make a difference. I'm a big nature guy, so I like to prevent animal extinction, said Keup, who plans to join the Navy and serve as a medic. SCUBAnauts International is a marine science program that focuses on environmental education through underwater exploration and community outreach. I love canning and I love being out in nature, so I can combine the two,” Keup said. “I'm enjoying the view while picking up trash, enjoying something myself and helping the community. One goal of the program is to empower teenagers to become leaders of tomorrow. The group will be lending a helping hand on Earth Day and the cleanup, while engaging in some friendly competition. Six chapters of SCUBAnauts International will see who can pick up the most trash and collect the most money. Fundraising efforts will go toward research and scholarships. Chief Operating Officer Katie Cooper says the students are an inspiration. We only have one piece of land and they will live on it much longer than us, so to see them investing in the betterment of their community and asking the community to do the same gives a lot of hope, Cooper said. Hall hopes to make a difference. I can help show other people and introduce them that they are doing good things by helping the environment, said Hall, who aspires to be a marine biologist. The group's aim is to raise more than the £3,000 it raised by 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://baynews9.com/fl/tampa/news/2024/04/16/scubanauts-international The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos