Johnson is pushing ahead with the Ukraine aid bill despite pressure from hardliners



Washington

CNN

–



Speaker Mike Johnson announced Wednesday that he is standing by his plan to scrap a series of foreign aid bills, including funding for Ukraine, after facing significant pressure from hardliners.

Johnson said in a note to members that they will vote on Saturday night.

After significant member feedback and discussion, the House Rules Committee will soon today post the text of three bills that would fund America's national security interests and allies in Israel, the Indo-Pacific and Ukraine, including a loan structure for assistance and extended. strategy and accountability, Johnson said in the note.

The three-part supplemental package looks remarkably similar to the Senate bill in several key ways, including that the package includes just over $9 billion in humanitarian aid for Gaza and other conflict zones around the world, which had been a red line for Democrats.

The bills, taken together, also add up to about $95 billion in aid, the same amount that the Senate bill included with an adjustment that $10 billion of Ukraine's economic aid is in the form of a repayable loan. This specific aid is the type of direct payment that helps the Ukrainian government continue to function during a war.

Those loans are with about $7.9 billion in economic aid to Ukraine and another $1.6 billion in aid to Europe, Eurasia and Central Asia, requiring the president to reach an agreement with Kiev to repay the funds. The administration could cancel the debt if they decide, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The fight over the bills and the potential for right-wing GOP members to try to oust Johnson add to the most intense pressure the speaker has faced over his future in his short time in the role. Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky said Tuesday that he would co-sponsor Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greenes impeachment motion that would remove Johnson from the House if it passed, prompting the speaker to tell reporters that defiant that he would not resign.

The loan structure around the aid comes after a meeting and press conference with Johnson and former President Donald Trump, who said in February that the US should stop providing foreign aid unless it is structured as a loan. That weekend, Johnson won full support from Trump at a dangerous time in his speech.

Johnson had announced Monday night that the House of Representatives would take up separate bills this week to provide aid to Israel and Ukraine, heeding demands from the far right to keep the issues separate. But the final product is expected to be assembled as a large package that will be sent to the Senate, according to familiar sources. The House can do so through an arcane procedure, something that is angering the right wing of the Republican party but is one that Democrats have insisted on as a condition of their support.

The speaker has faced growing pressure to make changes to the foreign aid package proposed earlier this week, and not just from his own more right-wing members. While conservative members of the House Freedom Caucus have sounded the alarm over border security and foreign aid bills since Tuesday's caucus meeting, the calls have now spread to the rank and file.

Moderate New York Republican Nicole Malliotakis on Wednesday told the speaker to go back to Biden & Schumer and tell them he needs a border security measure to pass foreign aid. Johnson said in his letter to members that he will introduce an immigration bill that looks like House HR 2.

A number of far-right House Republicans have pushed to drop the border bill that Johnson announced would be included in foreign aid bills expected to be voted on Saturday, dashing any hope that the border provisions would calm speakers on the right.

The border bill, which includes key provisions of another border package passed in the House that remains dead in the Senate, was seen as a critical exercise by Johnson to appease the demands of his border colleagues and clearly did not it seems to be working.

Greene, who is leading the effort to oust Johnson, said on X: You are seriously out of step with the Republicans by continuing to pass bills dependent on the Democrats. Everyone understands this.

Hard-liners were quick to anger Johnson over his decision to push ahead with billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine, loudly warning that it could cost him his job.

An angry Rep. Chip Roy of Texas said he is very disappointed in the speaker and that he is past the point of pardon.

“I need a little more time today, but it's not good,” Roy said when asked by CNN if it was time for him to step down.

Firebrand Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz called Johnson's decision to move forward with the foreign aid bills a capitulation, vowing to vote against the package and work hard to pressure others not to support it. measure. Other Republicans also expressed anger and would not rule out voting against Johnson on procedural motions that could change the bill.

With Republicans controlling the House by only a narrow margin, Johnson will likely need Democrats to pass foreign aid bills and save his job if the impeachment motion reaches the floor.

House Democrats are waiting to gauge exactly how much they will help with procedural votes on the aid package until they see if it includes a must-have item for them: $9 billion in humanitarian aid for Gaza and other conflict zones around the globe. . The billions in humanitarian aid includes not just money for Gaza, but for Sudan, Haiti and other areas that Democrats have been quick to point out.

During a caucus meeting on Tuesday, Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries told his caucus that they would not accept a penny less in humanitarian aid.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday offered his first clear endorsement of the plan offered by House Speaker Mike Johnson.

I strongly support this package to get critical support to Israel and Ukraine, to provide desperately needed humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in Gaza, and to strengthen security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Israel is facing unprecedented attacks from Iran and Ukraine is facing ongoing bombing from Russia that has dramatically intensified in the past month, Biden said in a statement.

The battleground state in Ukraine is beginning to shift slightly in Russia's favor, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told lawmakers Wednesday as he urged approval of an additional aid package for Ukraine.

In terms of, you know, what's going to happen next and how long Ukraine is going to be able to sustain its efforts, I think I was already seeing things on the battlefield start to shift a little bit in direction. of Russia's favor, Austint said of the House defense divisions. subcommittee.

However, House Democrats are divided over whether they would try to save Johnsonif an attempt to oust him begins in the chamber, with institutionalists insisting that a vote against action to release him could protect the body from descending into chaos. just a few months before the presidential election. Progressive members, meanwhile, warn that helping Johnson now could ultimately undermine the party with its base, which may already be less than enthusiastic about appearing on the ballot in November.

Democratic representatives. Tom Suozzi and Jared Moskowitz have said publicly they would not support an effort to impeach Johnson, but other Democrats, including one who held the same office as Johnson, are unwilling to make that kind of commitment.

Let's just hope that doesn't happen and that we can do our responsibilities, protect and defend our democracy as we protect theirs, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said.

If Johnson is indeed ousted, it could plunge the House into chaos once again, with zero legislation coming to the floor until a new speaker is elected.

This story was updated with additional developments on Wednesday.

CNN's Manu Raju contributed to this report.