Experts are divided over the implications of a London school prayer ban school

The decision to ban prayer at a top London school has created a classic English political tussle that has divided school leaders over its implications, with some experts predicting more schools could ban organized prayer as a result.

The warning came after a high court judge upheld the ban at Michaela Community School in Brent, north-west London, dismissing a challenge by a Muslim pupil who claimed it was discriminatory and breached her right to religious freedom.

The Muslim Council of Britain, commenting for the first time, called on the school to reconsider the policy, warning that it sets a dangerous precedent for religious freedom in this country, as it does for the future of inclusiveness in our educational institutions.

Colin Diamond, a professor of educational leadership at the University of Birmingham, said: I think we're in a classic English education policy mess right now and it's going to take some thinking, not least at the Department for Education.

He said he was surprised by the decision as there was no such thing as a secular school in England, with state schools still required by law to offer a daily act of collective worship that is broadly Christian.

Prakash Shah, a reader in culture and law at Queen Mary, University of London, said the judgment could encourage other schools to introduce a similar ban. He said it was significant that the judge ruled that the prayer ban did not interfere with the student's freedom to express her religious beliefs.

The court could easily have said there was an interference, but it was justified, Prakash said. This judgment sets a somewhat higher bar for future claimants, who will have to prove that there was interference and that it was not justified. So some reading the judgment may conclude that the prayer ban is more likely to be within the law. Therefore, this may encourage leaders and/or governing bodies to decide to enforce such a prayer ban.

Leora Cruddas, chief executive of the Confederation of Schools Trusts, disagreed. This judgment was in a very special set of circumstances and turned on the schools existing policies and ethos, its physical environment and its community, so it is very difficult to see how other schools would be in comparable circumstances. , Cruddas said.

Schools and trusts will have existing policies on their approach to prayer that reflect their environments and we believe they are unlikely to change these as a direct result of this case.

The Church of England's head of education, Nigel Genders, agreed that the case related to the day-to-day decisions of a particular school in its own circumstances. We do not believe this judgment challenges the principle of freedom of religion or belief, or indeed collective worship in schools, which we strongly support, he said.

Reza Gholami, a professor of sociology of education at the University of Birmingham, said the prayer ban was part of a political pattern of policymakers and education leaders using ideas of Muslim extremism as a shock tactic to make Muslim students look foreigners and segregationists.

There may be legitimate concerns about the specific ways in which certain groups wish to practice their religion or culture, but schools as key institutions in a liberal democracy must enter into discussion and negotiation with the communities they represent and not issue blanket bans citing fear of Muslim extremism and a greater loyalty to our country, he said.

DfE's behavior adviser Tom Bennett said the UK's unique history of religion and schools had resulted in an often vague set of principles and laws guiding how religion is taught and expressed in schools.

He said: So I welcome, and I think heads will welcome, any clarity in this area, and the precedent it provides to guide how they want to build their school cultures, with or without provision for multiple ways in which can express faith.

A recent report by Ofsted found that religious education in schools in England was often limited and of poor quality, leaving many pupils with only a superficial or disorienting understanding. In one example given by Ofsted, when asked to give three reasons why God sent Jesus into the world, a pupil wrote: To be king, be good and pick up the rubbish.

Ofsteds report concluded that the government urgently needs to update guidance for schools about its statutory expectations for RE.