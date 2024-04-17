Seattle International Film Festival reveals lineup for 50th edition

The Seattle International Film Festival has unveiled its lineup for the 50th edition, which runs May 9-19 at venues across Seattle, followed by a week of select virtual screenings on the SIFF Channel May 20-27 . The program includes 261 films representing 84 countries and regions, including 92 feature films, 47 documentaries, five archival films, two special tributes, two secret screenings and 115 short films.

The festival will open with Josh Margolin's action comedy Thelma from Magnolia Pictures, which will be shown at the Paramount Theater during SIFF's opening night on May 9. Highlights include “Dìdi” (“弟弟”), a directorial debut from Oscar nominee Sean. Wang; Neon's “Babes” written by and starring Ilana Glazer and directed by first-time director Pamela Adlon; IFC's Ghostlight and Harmony Korine's Aggro Dr1ft. SIFF will close with A24's Greg Kwedar's Sing Sing, which will be screened on May 18 at SIFF Cinema Downtown. Tickets and timetables can be found at the festival site.

Miky Lee to Deliver USC's School of Cinematic Arts 2024 Commencement Address

Miky Lee, executive producer of “Parasite” and “Past Lives,” will deliver the USC School of Cinematic Arts 2024 commencement address, announced Elizabeth M. Daley, dean of the USC School of Cinematic Arts (SCA). Filmmaker, writer and SCA alumnus James Gray (“The Immigrant,” “Armageddon Time”) will also receive the Mary Pickford Alumni Award at the in-person graduation ceremony Friday, May 10, in the Shrine Auditorium.

“Miky Lee is a true pioneer and ambassador of global filmmaking, and we are very happy to have her share her knowledge and expertise with our graduate students,” said Daley. “Miky works across borders, cultures and genres and supports the kinds of projects our students aspire to create. We are very pleased that she agreed to be this year's commencement speaker.”

As the commencement speaker, Lee joins a recent list of entertainment figures including Brian Grazier and Ron Howard, Matt Reeves, Ryan Coogler, Jon M. Chu, Paul Feig, Jim Gianopulos, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Donna Langley, Barry Meyer, Ron Meyer, Sumner Redstone, Jay Roach, Stacey Sher, and Laura Ziskin.

GKIDS acquires North American distribution rights for “Ghost In The Shell 2: Innocence”

GKIDS, the distributor of Studio Ghibli films, has acquired the North American theatrical distribution rights to Mamoru Oshii's Ghost In The Shell 2: Innocence. In celebration of the film's 20th anniversary, GKIDS will release a 4K restoration of Ghost In The Shell 2 in theaters nationwide this summer.

“We are honored to work with the team at Production IG to bring this visionary film, from a true auteur, to theatrical audiences in North America,” said Rodney Uhler, GKIDS Director of Acquisitions and Development. “Mamoru Oshii was and remains, in many ways, a director ahead of his time, so we're thrilled to share his film, in a beautiful, 4K remaster, with audiences new and old.”

The deal was negotiated between Uhler of GKIDS and Francesco Prandoni of Production IG

SAG Awards 2025 Announces Key Dates, Streaming Live on Netflix

The Screen Actors Guild Awards announced that its 31st annual telecast will stream live on Netflix on February 23, 2025 at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Last year's SAG Awards were also broadcast live on the platform, marking the live awards show debut for the broadcaster.

The SAG Awards has traditionally been on cable networks, Netflix reached a deal to televise the show in 2022, when the awards show took place on the broadcaster's YouTube page. The SAG Awards previously had a long-standing deal with TBS/TNT that expired the same year.

The SAG Awards also announced eligibility dates and a calendar for the upcoming awards season.

Submissions for nominations will open on 29 August and close on 1 November and should be sent to sagawards.org/submissions. Eligible shows must have aired or premiered between January 1, 2024 and December 31, 2024 to be considered for the 2025 award.

Actors can pitch their own shows, or give permission to producers, studios/networks, agents, managers or publicists to do so.

Nominations will be announced on January 8, 2025. Key dates are as follows:

MONDAY, AUGUST 29, 2024

Submissions open at sagawards.org/submissions

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2024

Submissions close at 5pm PT

MONDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2024

Voting for nominations opens

SUNDAY, JANUARY 5, 2025

Nomination voting closes at 5pm PT

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8, 2025

The nominations were announced

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15, 2025

Final voting opens

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2025

Final voting closes at 12pm PT

Sunday, FEBRUARY 23, 2025

The 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards live on Netflix

Cinespia reveals lineup for Pride Month screenings at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Cinespia has revealed the lineup for its Hollywood Forever Cemetery Pride Month film series. The show's lineup includes “Se7en” on May 26, “Legally Blonde” on June 1, “Dazed and Confused” on June 8, “Across The Universe” on June 15, “DEBS” on June 22, and Bette Davis and Joan Crawford. classic “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane” on June 29 in partnership with LA Pride.

“We're so excited to be returning to the Cemetery with some incredible Cinespia fan-favorite films to kick off the summer,” said John Wyatt, founder of Cinespia. “As June kicks off a vibrant celebration of love and diversity, we're thrilled to continue our annual tradition of partnering with LA Pride.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.cinespia.org

Baloji and Emmanuelle Béart will head the Cannes Camera d'Or jury

The 77th Cannes Film Festival will feature French actress Emmanuelle Béart and director and composer Baloji heading the Caméra d'Or jury.

The Caméra d'Or award is given to the best first feature film. The purpose of the award is to discover and highlight the importance of a director's first film whose qualities mean they should take on another project. The prize is awarded during the closing ceremony of the festival by the jury.

“Being a self-taught filmmaker and a filmmaker from the Congolese diaspora,” Baloji confesses, “it's a great honor to be able to witness the vitality of filmmakers for the first time, discover their strengths and their groundbreaking work, which will have a lasting impact on the identity of their filmography.” Baloji, who received the New Voice Award at Un Certain Regard last year for his debut film Omen, said in a statement.

Béart added in her statement: “A first film is about the impossibility of doing anything other than delving into the depths of being to find what we cannot be silent about. A deeply moving and terrifyingly free birth: no one is waiting for you yet. We will honor our duty with wonder and respect.”

Béart and Baloji will be assisted on the jury by industry representatives, including press, industry and filmmaker associations. Last year's Camera d'Or was awarded to Pham Thien An for “Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell” by the jury chaired by French actor Anaïs Demoustier.

Greta Gerwig, writer and director of “Barbie”, will be the president of the jury of the festival this year. The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will take place on May 14-25.