United States announces $508 million to protect our ocean





At the ninth Our Ocean Conference (OOC) in Greece, the United States is turning ambition into action by announcing more than $508 million to protect our ocean by advancing marine protected areas, maritime security, a sustainable blue economy and sustainable fisheries, supporting Ocean Solutions for the Climate Crisis and combating marine pollution. To create and support sustainable blue economies, the United States announced: $8.5 million for the Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation to collaborate with the Atlantic community on Atlantic Ocean observation, maritime spatial planning, scientific capacity building, and sustainable blue economy development, subject to notification by Congress.

Ocean-Based Climate Resilience Accelerators Program to develop business accelerators related to marine-based climate resilience thematic areas.

$1.9 million to support ecosystem conservation in the Caribbean region through sustainable funding.

$2 million in additional funding for Coastal Ecosystem Conservation activity in Honduras to improve coastal ecosystem management.

An additional $1.7 million for the USAID Central American Regional Coastal Biodiversity Project to conserve biodiversity in targeted coastal-marine areas and associated montane ecosystems.

An additional $817,540 for the Shellfish Women and Food Security project, subject to availability and Congressional notification of funds, which supports shellfish women and mangrove conservation in The Gambia and Ghana.

$1 million to protect illegally traded wildlife, including marine life, by reducing illegal harvesting and hunting activities in the Caribbean region linked to international trade demands for food, jewelry, souvenirs, animals household and medicines.

$2.4 million to increase the protection, rehabilitation and conservation of critical marine and coastal ecosystems, such as coral reefs, mangroves and sea grass in Madagascar. To address the ocean-climate nexus, the United States announced: Publication of the National Ocean Acidification Action Plan.

$100,000 to support the implementation of the International Maritime Organization's Greenhouse Gas Strategy in developing countries, particularly small island developing states and least developed countries.

$1 million, subject to notification by Congress and completion of internal procedures, to facilitate green transportation corridors in developing countries.

$6 million, subject to notification by Congress and completion of domestic procedures, to expand the Resilience Information Services Initiative and support access to early warning systems for Pacific Island communities.

$4.5 million, subject to notification by Congress and completion of internal procedures, to support the Pacific Islands Forum, Pacific Sustainability Form.

Reiterating his position that sea-level rise, driven by human-caused climate change, should not cause any country to lose its citizenship or membership in the United Nations, its specialized agencies or other organizations international.

Its first ocean justice strategy to advance environmental justice for communities that rely on the ocean and marine resources

$20 million to validate satellite ocean observation data for use in ocean climate research.

$19 million to conduct interdisciplinary research focused on water to advance our understanding of the earth system.

$6.5 million to conduct carbon monitoring science to better quantify ocean-based carbon.

$750,000 from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for efforts to improve storm surge forecasting and preparedness in the central Caribbean (Bahamas, Dominican Republic and Cayman Islands).

Publication of the updated Literacy Climate Guide.

$2.4 million in expanded support for island climate resilience and to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the Local2030 Islands Network.

The first Regional Climate Resilience Challenge grant program for US coastal and Great Lakes communities that will advance NOAA's efforts to build climate-ready coasts by increasing the resilience of coastal communities to extreme weather ( eg hurricanes and storms) and other impacts of climate change, including sea level rise and drought.

A new Industry Evidence Base (IPG) program to promote the development and use of actionable climate information.

$4 million from the US Navy to support the design of a coastal-class research vessel with a new hybrid-hydrogen propulsion system.

$92 million from the US Navy and other US government agencies for ocean climate research, including the impacts of extreme weather events on ocean and coastal ecosystems and the impacts of sea level rise.

$68 million from the US Navy to study climate impacts on the Arctic Ocean.

$400,000 for an initiative that engages young leaders in their role as ocean stewards and advocates through the Blue Pacific Youth Initiative, increasing climate knowledge, strengthening community adaptation projects and strengthening disaster mitigation plans.

Support for the allocation of $537,200 of funding previously provided by the Department of Energy to the International Atomic Energy Agency to support the Ocean Acidification Coordinating Center.

$4.4 million to establish a Melanesian Youth Climate Corps with partner Social Solutions International to equip young leaders in Fiji, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea with the skills, knowledge and resources they need to advance reduction of disaster risk and climate adaptation efforts in their communities. To advance marine protected areas, the United States announced: More than $18.4 million to expand scientific collaborations in support of marine biodiversity conservation.

$5.8 million to improve management of marine biodiversity and marine protected areas in the Caribbean.

$13.4 million, subject to notification by Congress, to protect critical coral reef habitat and strengthen community fisheries in Tanzania. To advance sustainable fisheries, the United States announced: A total of $667,500 to advance marine science and sustainable management of living marine resources in international fisheries and marine science organizations.

$26 million in funding in 2023 for Pacific Island parties to the South Pacific Tuna Treaty to support fisheries management, development and sustainability.

$60 million for the 2024 South Pacific Tuna Treaty Economic Assistance Agreement (EAA), subject to congressional appropriations, to promote economic development and fisheries management in the Pacific Islands under the 2023-2033 EAA.

$5 million to co-fund an ocean science and fishing vessel to be managed by SPC, subject to notification by Congress.

Using Inflation Reduction Act funding to apply new technologies and improve data to conserve and recover the endangered North Atlantic right whale.

$20 million from the US Navy for marine mammal conservation research.

$353,000 to detect and combat illegal fishing in seafood supply chains through Wildlife Crime.

$1.8 million, subject to notification by Congress, to strengthen the adoption and implementation of sustainable fisheries policies, promote the adoption of sustainable fisheries and aquaculture practices, and increase the technical capacity of fisheries agencies in Southeast Asia.

$1.2 million, subject to notification by Congress, to improve management of marine biodiversity and fishery resources in the Indo-Pacific region.

$3.3 million to combat severe declines in shark and ray populations due to overexploitation in the Ecuadorian Exclusive Economic Zone, including the Galapagos Islands. To enhance maritime security, the United States announced: Conducted 80 mobile training team missions valued at $3.8 million in support of maritime security capacity building for 1,300 international personnel in 24 countries.

Opening of the IUU Fishing Center of Excellence in Hawaii to support international engagement in combating IUU fishing in the Indo-Pacific.

$60,000 to support the participation of Pacific Island countries in the Center for International Law-Australian National Center for Ocean Resources and Security Workshop on resolving complex maritime delimitation.

CGC Harriet Lane as Indo-Pacific's newest support cutter.

As part of the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA) initiative, more than $11.4 million for efforts to bring state-of-the-art maritime domain awareness technology to the Pacific Islands and facilitate coordination between relevant agencies for maritime law enforcement and information. analysis in the Pacific Islands.

Signing of a new bilateral agreement on maritime law enforcement with Ecuador.

Signing of a new bilateral maritime law enforcement agreement with Cote d'Ivoire.

Launch of the Defense Operational Resilience International Cooperation (DORIC) Program and an accompanying $10 million in support for environmental and operational energy issues related to the defense of allied and partner nations. The United States also announced the launch of an internal Department of Defense (DoD) task force to coordinate anti-IUU fishing activities in support of the Five-Year National Strategy to Combat IUU Fishing.

$500,000 awarded by the Department of the Navy to support the Coastal Surveillance System in Palau. To combat marine pollution, the United States announced: Plans to support and participate in five international exercises to strengthen global oil spill response preparedness.

Opening of the Regional Marine Environmental Response Activity Center to help partner countries prepare for and respond to marine pollution incidents.

$14.5 million to launch the International Plastic Pollution Cooperation, or EPPIC.

Support for the distribution of $143,000 of funds previously secured as voluntary contributions from the Department of Energy to the International Atomic Energy Agency to support the Agency's NUTEC Plastics initiative.

Support for allocation of $1.2 million in funding previously provided by the Department of Energy to the International Atomic Energy Agency to support a project in Indonesia to recycle plastic waste before it reaches the ocean.

An additional $62.5 million for the Save Our Seas Initiative with the goal of eliminating plastic leakage into the environment by 2040. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit the Our Ocean Conference website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.state.gov/united-states-announces-508-million-to-protect-our-ocean/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos