Critical negotiations on plastic pollution begin next week
Humanity now produces 430 million tons of plastic each year, two-thirds of which is contained in short-lived products that soon become trash. Some of this plastic ends up in the food chain, where it has the potential to harm human health.
The goal during INC-4 is to advance a draft text of the global instrument so that it can be finalized in Busan, Republic of Korea in December. Discussions so far have focused on reducing pollution throughout the life cycle of plastics, from design to disposal.
The negotiation process was officially launched in 2022 at the fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly, the world's highest environmental decision-making body. It was described as a historical moment.
After two years of work, the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee has moved from general views to a revised draft text, a development that Mathur-Filipp called a quick result that is a testament to strong leadership and active engagement so far.
While the timeline for a final deal has long been seen as ambitious, it matches the urgency of the plastic pollution crisis, Mathur-Filipp said.
The science is clear, and solutions are available for us to end plastic pollution, she said. Given that humanity is on track to triple the amount of plastic we produce each year by 2060, it is vital that we continue to make concrete progress and reach an agreement by the end of this year.
To combat the pervasive impact of pollution on society, UNEP began #BeatPollution, a strategy for rapid, large-scale and coordinated action against air, land and water pollution. The strategy emphasizes the impact of pollution on climate change, loss of nature and biodiversity and human health. Through science-based messaging, the campaign shows how the transition to a pollution-free planet is vital for future generations.
