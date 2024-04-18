International
Syria: Mass death, torture and other abuses against people arrested behind Islamic State trumps new report
Those arrested include Syrians, Iraqis and foreign nationals from around 74 other countries. Most of the detained persons were placed under the custody of the autonomous authorities during the final territorial battles with IS in early 2019. These people are now deprived of their liberty in two types of environments: closed buildings, referred to here as detention facilities, and closed camps in the open air, referred to as detention camps.
The system is run by the Autonomous Authorities of the North and East Syria Region, consisting of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF); other security forces affiliated with the SDF; and the civilian wing of the SDF, the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (DAANES).
The US government has played a central role in creating and maintaining this system
Agnes Callamard
In 2014, the US Department of Defense created the US-led coalition to degrade and destroy IS. While the coalition technically consists of 29 states, the US government is by far its most influential member, leading in strategy, planning, resources and the implementation of its mission. The US-led coalition, with funding from the US Congress, has renovated existing detention facilities, built new ones and frequently visits them. The US Department of Defense has given hundreds of millions of dollars to the SDF and related security forces. The US-led coalition has also played a key role in ongoing joint operations resulting in the transfer of people in SDF custody and in facilitating the repatriation of people held in north-east Syria to third countries, including Iraq .
The US government has contributed to the creation and expansion of a largely illegal detention system characterized by systematic inhumane and degrading conditions, unlawful killings, and the widespread use of torture. While the US may have provided support for the purpose of improving prison conditions or mitigating violations, these interventions fell far short of what was required under international law, Agns Callamard said.
The US-led coalition, along with the international community at large, has also failed victims of IS crimes and their families, who still await effective investigations and justice. Instead, the people involved in the regional defeat of IS have been illegally detained for years and the autonomous authorities, a resource-constrained non-state actor operating in the midst of ongoing conflicts, have held onto shouldered the biggest burden of the crisis.
The autonomous authorities, the US government, other coalition members and the UN must work together and prioritize the urgent development of a comprehensive strategy to bring this disgraceful system into compliance with international law and identify solutions of justice to finally hold the perpetrators of IS atrocities. crimes to account.
They should conduct an urgent screening process to identify individuals in custody who should be released immediately, with a particular focus on victims of IS crimes and vulnerable groups. While this is underway, they must ensure that the violations being committed are stopped immediately, and that reports of torture and death are independently investigated.
Amnesty International researchers traveled to north-east Syria on three occasions, between September 2022 and August 2023, to conduct interviews in the two camps and 10 detention facilities. In total, Amnesty International interviewed 314 people for the report. Amnesty International engaged extensively in its findings, briefings and written communications with the autonomous authorities and the US government. Each responded in writing.
The autonomous authorities' response highlighted the difficult conditions they face, including ongoing armed conflicts. They criticized the international community and global partners for failing to fulfill their legal and moral obligations, and stated that countries with nationals in the detention system and the international community had left them alone in dealing with the consequences of the fight against IS.
The US State Department's response identified US efforts to address dire humanitarian and security challenges in northeast Syria. He urged all actors in Syria, including the SDF, to support human rights and said he works with groups and individuals in the SDF who have been properly vetted. He said that the only solution is the repatriation and return of the displaced persons and those arrested to their countries of origin so that the perpetrators can be held accountable for their crimes by the competent courts respecting judicial processes.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2024/04/syria-mass-death-torture-and-other-violations-against-people-detained-in-aftermath-of-islamic-state-defeat-new-report/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- More than 50 dresses donated to Fort Cavazos ODYD | News
- TikTok Notes launches as a new rival to Instagram
- Syria: Mass death, torture and other abuses against people arrested behind Islamic State trumps new report
- Meg Lanning: Former Australia cricket captain explains the struggle that led to international retirement | Cricket news
- An 82-foot-long giant lizard fish discovered on a British beach may be the largest marine reptile ever discovered
- Free Delta game emulator for iPhone now available on Apple App Store
- Pirates fall to UNCW, 5-4
- Apparel design students drop out of fashion show – The Minnesota Daily
- A 6.6 magnitude earthquake strikes prefectures in western Japan, and no tsunami warning has been issued
- Google layoffs: Google announces second round of major layoffs in 2024, says change will be difficult
- Ohio man shoots Uber driver amid fears of extortion scam
- Trial finds new type of bed net could cut malaria risk by up to half | Global expansion