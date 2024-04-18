Syria: Mass death, torture and other abuses against people arrested behind Islamic State trumps new report

Those arrested include Syrians, Iraqis and foreign nationals from around 74 other countries. Most of the detained persons were placed under the custody of the autonomous authorities during the final territorial battles with IS in early 2019. These people are now deprived of their liberty in two types of environments: closed buildings, referred to here as detention facilities, and closed camps in the open air, referred to as detention camps.

The system is run by the Autonomous Authorities of the North and East Syria Region, consisting of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF); other security forces affiliated with the SDF; and the civilian wing of the SDF, the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (DAANES).

In 2014, the US Department of Defense created the US-led coalition to degrade and destroy IS. While the coalition technically consists of 29 states, the US government is by far its most influential member, leading in strategy, planning, resources and the implementation of its mission. The US-led coalition, with funding from the US Congress, has renovated existing detention facilities, built new ones and frequently visits them. The US Department of Defense has given hundreds of millions of dollars to the SDF and related security forces. The US-led coalition has also played a key role in ongoing joint operations resulting in the transfer of people in SDF custody and in facilitating the repatriation of people held in north-east Syria to third countries, including Iraq .

The US government has contributed to the creation and expansion of a largely illegal detention system characterized by systematic inhumane and degrading conditions, unlawful killings, and the widespread use of torture. While the US may have provided support for the purpose of improving prison conditions or mitigating violations, these interventions fell far short of what was required under international law, Agns Callamard said.

The US-led coalition, along with the international community at large, has also failed victims of IS crimes and their families, who still await effective investigations and justice. Instead, the people involved in the regional defeat of IS have been illegally detained for years and the autonomous authorities, a resource-constrained non-state actor operating in the midst of ongoing conflicts, have held onto shouldered the biggest burden of the crisis.

The autonomous authorities, the US government, other coalition members and the UN must work together and prioritize the urgent development of a comprehensive strategy to bring this disgraceful system into compliance with international law and identify solutions of justice to finally hold the perpetrators of IS atrocities. crimes to account.

They should conduct an urgent screening process to identify individuals in custody who should be released immediately, with a particular focus on victims of IS crimes and vulnerable groups. While this is underway, they must ensure that the violations being committed are stopped immediately, and that reports of torture and death are independently investigated.

Amnesty International researchers traveled to north-east Syria on three occasions, between September 2022 and August 2023, to conduct interviews in the two camps and 10 detention facilities. In total, Amnesty International interviewed 314 people for the report. Amnesty International engaged extensively in its findings, briefings and written communications with the autonomous authorities and the US government. Each responded in writing.

The autonomous authorities' response highlighted the difficult conditions they face, including ongoing armed conflicts. They criticized the international community and global partners for failing to fulfill their legal and moral obligations, and stated that countries with nationals in the detention system and the international community had left them alone in dealing with the consequences of the fight against IS.

The US State Department's response identified US efforts to address dire humanitarian and security challenges in northeast Syria. He urged all actors in Syria, including the SDF, to support human rights and said he works with groups and individuals in the SDF who have been properly vetted. He said that the only solution is the repatriation and return of the displaced persons and those arrested to their countries of origin so that the perpetrators can be held accountable for their crimes by the competent courts respecting judicial processes.