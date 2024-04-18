West Africa's deadly heat wave worsened by human-caused climate changeExBulletin







Ben Curtis/AP LAGOS, Nigeria The deadly heat wave that hit West Africa earlier this month, suffocating hospitals and mortuaries in parts of the region, would not have happened without human-caused climate change activity, according to a study by a network of scientists international. Extremely high temperatures above 110 degrees Fahrenheit are likely to kill hundreds or thousands of people in the region of many countries. New analysis from World Weather Attribution Group found that the increase in temperatures in the region during the five-day heat wave period would not have been possible without human-caused climate change, including the burning of fossil fuels and deforestation. Previous studies have found that extremely hot temperatures at night can be especially deadly because the body cannot cool down and recover from heat stress during the day. A five-day period between late March and early April was one of the most extreme on record, a once-in-200-year event, leading to the hottest day in The Malian city of Kayes in early April, with temperatures reaching 119 degrees Fahrenheit (48.5 Celsius). A hospital in Mali's capital, Bamako, recorded 102 deaths within the first four days of April, close to the number of deaths recorded for the entire month last year. More than half of those who died were over the age of 60, the hospital said, and the heat played a role in their deaths. The extent of the death toll across the region is unknown, but local reports revealed extremely high levels of deaths and that some mortuaries in Bamako were overcrowded. Deaths were also caused by power shortages in countries such as Nigeria and Sierra Leone, leaving people without fans and air conditioning units. It increased the risk for vulnerable groups and even those not usually considered vulnerable. It also coincided with Ramadan, a period of fasting for Muslims who are the majority religious group in West Africa's Sahel region.

John Wessels/AFP via Getty Images Temperatures rose up to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 F) warmer than normal across the region, a critical amount prompting mass casualties. The evenings brought some relief, as temperatures rose by an average of 2 degrees Celsius. The climate crisis has been particularly deadly in the Sahel region, compounding the challenge of shrinking land for pastoralists across the region to graze their livestock. These challenges have fueled mass migration to the region and jihadist insurgencies that have particularly gripped much of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. The report concluded that similar extreme weather events in the region will continue as the planet warms.

