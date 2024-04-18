International
Georgia advances foreign agent bill as 20,000 protest against it | Political News
The ruling party suddenly reintroduced the bill earlier this month after mass protests forced its withdrawal last year.
The Georgian parliament has advanced a controversial foreign influence bill through its first reading, as thousands joined a third day of anti-government protests.
The bill, first introduced in early 2023 and withdrawn amid fierce public opposition, requires media and civil society groups to register as foreign-influenced if they receive more than 20 percent of their funding. from outside.
Critics say the bill mirrors a repressive Russian law on foreign agents that has been used against media and independent news groups seen as opposed to the Kremlin and will undermine Tbilisi's aspirations for closer ties to the European Union and, ultimately, last, membership.
In a vote boycotted by the opposition in the 150-seat parliament, 83 politicians from the ruling Georgian Dream party supported the bill.
About 20,000 people blocked traffic in front of the parliament building in the capital Tbilisi to show their opposition to the move.
No Russian law! they screamed after hearing the Georgian national anthem and the European Union's Ode to Joy.
Speaking at the rally, opposition member of parliament Aleksandre Ellisashvili condemned the politicians who voted for the bill as traitors and said the rest of Georgia would show them that the people are the power and not the traitorous government.
The Black Sea nation was once part of the Soviet Union, but secured its independence in 1991 after the USSR collapsed.
Once seen as a democratic reformer, the current ruling party led by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has been accused of trying to steer Georgia towards closer ties with Russia.
Today is a sad day for Georgia because our government has taken another step towards Russia and leaving Europe, protester Makvala Naskidashvili told AFP news agency.
But I am also happy because I see such unity among young people, added the 88-year-old. They are proud Europeans and will not allow anyone to destroy their European dream.
Protest rallies were also held in several other cities across Georgia, including the second-largest city of Batumi, the Interpress news agency reported.
Georgia is going off the rails
Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Tbilisi since Monday to show their opposition to the bill, with riot police chasing demonstrators through the maze of narrow streets near parliament, beating them and arresting them.
Kobakhidze, known for anti-Western rhetoric while insisting he is committed to Georgia's European aspirations, said the law would boost financial transparency of NGOs funded by Western institutions.
The only change in wording from the previous draft states that organizations that receive 20 percent or more of their funding from abroad will have to register as followers of the interests of a foreign power rather than as agents of foreign influence.
In an online statement on Wednesday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell described the passage of the bills in parliament as a very worrying development and warned that the final passage of the legislation would negatively affect Georgia's progress on the path to towards the EU.
This law is not in line with the EU's core norms and values, Borrell said, noting that the country's vibrant civil society was a key part of its bid for EU membership.
Washington has also expressed concerns that the law would derail Georgia from its European path.
Amnesty International called on the Georgian authorities to immediately stop their continued efforts to impose repressive legislation on the country's vibrant civil society.
The ruling Georgian Dream party reintroduced the bill in parliament earlier this month, in a surprise announcement ahead of parliamentary elections in October.
To become law, the bill must pass the second and third readings in parliament and secure presidential support.
But Georgian Dream's commanding majority in the legislature means it will be able to bypass those further stages and vote against a presidential veto.
