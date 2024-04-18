They were drowning in single-use plastic. Here's why and what we can do about it CU Boulder Today

Plastic is present everywhere. It's in the clothes we wear, wrapped around the food we eat, and the toothpaste we use. It floats in the oceans and pours snow on Mount Everest.

Each year, the world produces nearly 400 million tons of plastic, an increase of 19,000% since 1950. The amount is expected to double by 2050, and 90% is never recycled. Over half of the plastic produced is used only once, for things like packaging, containers and straws.

Many people have a hard time imagining that, said Phaedra Pezzullo, associate professor in the Department of Communication at CU Boulder. But we produce an astronomical amount of plastic every day. Most plastic bags are used for less than 12 minutes, but they last on the planet for hundreds of years.

Plastic is made from fossil fuels and its production is exacerbating problems such as climate change and biodiversity loss. It also leads to many health problems like asthma and cancer in humans.

To address the problem, 175 countries, including the US, agreed in 2022 to come up with a legally binding global treaty by 2024 to end plastic pollution. And this year, Earth Day, which falls on April 22, will be centered around the theme of Planets vs. Plastic.

You can't just fix climate change in your county or country, you have to have an international response. And the same is true with plastic, Pezzullo said. In her latest book, Beyond the Straw MenPezzullo discusses the current plastic crisis, the global anti-plastic movement and the international plastic treaty.

CU Boulder Today spoke with her about her book, plastic legislation in the US and what it will take to end plastic pollution.

Social movements have been trying for years to reduce plastic pollution. Is production slowing down?

So far, there hasn't been a slowdown. Many people who work on plastic pollution, such as Judith Enck of Beyond Plastics, argue that the plastics industry has grown so much because it is Plan B for the petrochemical industry.

As we reduce our use of fossil fuels, the petrochemical industries that make money from fossil fuels are now producing more and more single-use plastics to make up for the lost profit during the energy transition and continue to make record profits.

What is driving the increase in plastic production and use, both domestically and globally?

There was a conversation the plastics industry had in the early 20th century when they realized they could make more money if more people threw away their plastic. So there was a concerted campaign for the advertising industry to work hand in hand with the petrochemical industry to convince us that plastic was something we could recycle. The plastics industry was very successful in advertising the convenience of plastics to us and the myth of plastic recycling.

Of course, plastic has made our lives more convenient. And for some people, plastic surgery is necessary for medical reasons, helping to prolong life. But on the other hand, Americans like to consume. Some people in the US equate freedom with consumption. This is why we have fast fashion and fast food. This is why we have so much single-use plastic. As I argue in the book: Every person is necessary, every plastic is not.

How does single-use plastic affect human health?

Bangladesh became the first country in the world to ban single-use plastic bags in 2002. This is because the country's drains were clogged with all the single-use plastic bags. During the summer monsoon season with heavy rains, which has worsened due to climate change, roads will flood and people are literally drowning to death. So banning plastic bags helps prevent deaths.

However, it is not just a matter of waste. Plastics cause harm throughout their life cycle from oil extraction to disposal. In southern Louisiana, for example, there are many petrochemical plants. The production of plastics, that is the production of plastic products from petrochemicals, causes many public health problems for people living near these plants, such as respiratory diseases, endocrine disorders, asthma and a host of cancers. In the US, people of color are disproportionately affected by toxic pollution.

If you now think, Well, I don't live there, so it's not affecting me, that's not true. It is estimated that all of us living on this planet consume about one plastic credit card every week. Scientists have discovered tiny pieces of plastic called microplastics in people's lungs, blood, placenta and in every corner of the Earth. We are all becoming more plastic, even if we don't know what this means for our health.

Many other countries have banned single-use plastics. The US does not. Are we behind?

Yes, the US is far behind. We have thrown our single-use plastic around the world, and therefore not had to deal with it. Most of us throw plastic products in the recycling bin and assume that we are careful about them. But studies tell us that the most generous estimate is: Less than 9% of all plastic ever created is properly recycled.

The good thing is that the US has been part of the ongoing UN plastic treaty talks. And I'm optimistic that we're turning the tide culturally in the US to understand that we can't have unlimited consumption without consequences.

How to break this addiction to plastic?

If we're going to learn anything from COVID-19, it's that we can change the world overnight. We fundamentally changed a lot of ideas about things like remote working, hand washing and social distancing because we realized it was a problem. It is clear that we have the capacity to change when we have the will.

Of course, we always need structural change if we are to achieve it. Most people don't really care what their cup of coffee is made of. They just want to drink a delicious drink. So if we can change what kind of cups are offered on our campus, in Colorado, in the US, or globally where those beverages are served, we can lower the barriers to behaviors that are good for the environment and good for people. That would be great progress.

Colorado recently joined a dozen other US states to ban single-use plastic bags from large retail stores. Will this have a big impact?

In California, their single-use plastic bag ban, which went into effect nearly a decade ago, has already reduced plastic bag use by 70% in the state, which is pretty phenomenal. I hope Colorado's ban, which just went into effect in January, can do the same. I hope that in Colorado, where we tend to care about nature, we can find a way to make every place where people go and where they work every day more sustainable.

At CU, the Sustainability Council, made up of students, staff and faculty, has been working to eliminate all single-use plastics in items sold in our vending machines. For example, instead of water in plastic bottles, we are trying to get vending machines to sell water in aluminum cans, glass bottles or cardboard boxes.

There are so many environmental issues that are complicated and difficult to deal with. But in the case of single-use plastics, we have what we call low-hanging fruit. It would be wonderful to take care of them as we baby step our way through these bigger changes. While reducing single-use plastics may seem small compared to the climate and public health challenges we face, they are actually a compelling entry point for thinking about how we can create a healthier and more sustainable future. right.