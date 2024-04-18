International
Conservative bid to repeal hate speech law that made Scotland an international laughingstock fails
The Scottish Conservatives sought to overturn a controversial new hate speech law on Wednesday, saying its passage made Scotland an “international laughingstock”.
The Scottish Parliament voted to retain the Hate Crime and Public Order Act after a challenge from the Scottish Conservatives, who cited concerns that its vague wording, broad coverage and potentially selective enforcement could be disastrous for ordinary people.
Sky News reported Scottish Conservative politician Russell Findlay MSP had argued that the new law “transformed Scotland into an international laughingstock” and warned it was a “disaster on paper, and it's a disaster in reality”.
BBC DISCIPLINES PRINCIPAL RADIO HOST FOR CALLING TRANS WOMEN MEN DURING RADIO SHOW
JK Rowling, author of the Harry Potter franchise, made international headlines when she tested the implementation of hate speech laws by criticizing transgender ideology. While the Scottish government and Police stepped back and claimed the law allows such speech, others, both for and against the law, suspected it was a case of selective enforcement.
Citing Rowling's challenge, Findlay continued: “But what might happen to those without her money and power? Even if prosecution is unlikely, being the subject of an investigation can be frightening, divisive, humiliating and financially costly.” .Police arriving at your home or workplace, handcuffed, phone confiscated, forced to pay for a stigmatizing lawyer and damaging personal reputation and employment prospects.
Police Scotland has reportedly been inundated with thousands of complaints since the law came into effect on April 1.
“This is about rejecting partition by turning the Scottish against the Scottish [tattle] to friends, colleagues and family,” said Findlay. “And based on the evidence, we were right to vote against this law three years ago. And based on the evidence, we are right that today we demand its abolition”.
JK ROWLING DARE POLICE TO ARREST HER, SAYS FREE SENTENCE IS ENDING IN SCOTLAND UNDER NEW HATE CRIME LAW
Scotland's most senior politician, First Minister Humza Yousaf, who is credited with getting the bill through parliament, derided the attempt to repeal it as “frankly dangerous”, noting before the debate that it was “very certain” that it would be rejected.
“If we repealed the hate crime act, we would have virtually no protection against hate for people here in Scotland because of their race or their religion or their sexual orientation or their disability or their transgender identity, Yousaf said, according to Sky. News. “So repealing what would almost give carte blanche to people in Scotland would send a signal to people in Scotland, to that minority that indulges in hate, that in fact their hate was acceptable.”
“And that's what the Conservatives want to try to bring to parliament. It's shameful. It's dangerous,” he added.
The text of the bill, first introduced years ago, warns against acts that “incite hatred” against different groups based on different identities, such as being transgender. The maximum penalty for violating this new law is seven years in prison.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Scottish Parliament explanatory notes under the law they say Scots can be prosecuted for sharing offensive rhetoric by “displaying, publishing or distributing the material eg on a board; online via websites, blogs, podcasts, social media etc., directly, or forwarding or repeating material originating from a third party through print media such as magazine publications or leaflets, etc.
“Giving, sending, displaying or playing material to another person, e.g. via webcast, via email, playing a video, via public display of a show, etc.
“Making the material available to another person in any way eg through spoken word, written word, electronic communication, etc. either directly (as the creator of the material), or by forwarding or reproducing the material.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/media/conservatives-attempt-repeal-hate-speech-law-made-scotland-international-mockery-fails
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Business leaders and students discuss fashion trends for spring | Arts and culture
- Google fires 28 employees after protest over contract with Israeli government
- Conservative bid to repeal hate speech law that made Scotland an international laughingstock fails
- Anniversary of the 1906 San Francisco Earthquake – KTVU
- Delicate meeting of German chancellors with the Chinese boss
- Israel surpassed Hitler in committing Erdogan's crimes
- Prince Harry lists the United States, not Britain, as his primary residence on his filing.
- Yash Pandit and Waseem Mushtaq perform to 80s and 90s Bollywood tracks between sets
- Rafael Nadal is solving a tennis riddle and we solve it together with him
- Stock rebound loses steam as Netflix prepares to launch Big Tech profits
- Nothing to prove that the new earphones can (mostly) hang with heavyweight users
- They were drowning in single-use plastic. Here's why and what we can do about it CU Boulder Today