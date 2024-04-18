International Summary | News, Sports, Jobs





Russian missiles crash into a Ukrainian city, killing 17 people KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – Local officials say three Russian rockets have crashed into the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, hitting an apartment building and killing at least 17 people. Emergency services say at least 61 people have been injured. Chernihiv is about 150 kilometers or 90 miles north of the capital Kiev near the border with Russia and Belarus. The city has a population of about 250,000 people. The latest Russian bombing came as the war approaches what could be a critical moment. The lack of further military support from Ukraine's Western partners leaves it increasingly at the mercy of the Kremlin's larger forces. The UN report highlights the inequality gap in sexual and reproductive health GENEVA (AP) – The U.N. population fund says in a new study that an African woman is roughly 130 times more likely to die from complications of pregnancy and childbirth than a woman in Europe or North America. UNFPA's latest “The State of World Population” The report, released Wednesday, also estimates that nearly 500 maternal deaths per day occur in countries with humanitarian crises or conflicts and shows that women of African descent in America are more likely to die in childbirth than white women. UNFPA condemned the growing inequality in sexual and reproductive health and rights around the world. The death toll from the 4-day rains in Pakistan has reached 63 PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) – Lightning and heavy rains led to 14 deaths in Pakistan, officials said Wednesday, bringing the death toll from four days of extreme weather to at least 63. Most of the deaths were reported in Khyber province. Pakhtunkhwa, in Pakistan. North West. The collapse of the buildings killed 32 people, including 15 children and five women. Pakistan is seeing heavier rains in April due to climate change, said Zaheer Ahmed Babar, a senior official at the Pakistan Meteorological Department. In 2022, torrential rains swelled rivers and at one point flooded a third of Pakistan, killing 1,739 people and causing $30 billion in damage, from which Pakistan is still trying to rebuild. 9 are facing charges in what police in Canada say is the biggest gold heist in the country's history TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police say nine people are facing charges in connection with the largest gold heist in Canadian history from Toronto's Pearson International Airport a year ago. Authorities say 6,600 gold bars worth more than C$20 million, or $14.5 million, were stolen and the gold was melted down and used to buy illegal firearms. Police said Wednesday that the accused include an Air Canada warehouse worker, a former Air Canada manager and the owner of a jewelry store. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

