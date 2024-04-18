International
Leadership is considering changes to make Mike Johnson's departure more difficult
News: House Republican leaders and top aides are privately discussing using the debate over the $95 billion foreign aid package to make it harder to impeach the Speaker. Mike Johnson. This comes as Johnson faces another uprising from his right.
For now, any member can move a motion to vacate the chair, which triggers a possible early referendum on the speaker. This is how the hard-line former parliamentarians overthrew him Kevin McCarthy in October. And Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has filed such a motion against Johnson, though she has not yet requested a vote.
With Johnson taking over strong opposition from the House Freedom Caucus and other conservatives on the foreign aid package, GOP leadership is discussing inserting language into the rule for debating the legislation that would raise the threshold needed to file motions to release. Under the former speaker Nancy Pelosi, only party leaders can table such motions. McCarthy agreed to demote it to a member in January 2023, which ultimately cost him his job.
Johnson has not made a decision whether hell will follow this change, it was said. But he is being pushed by many members to raise the threshold now.
This comes while Johnson's multi-pronged effort to move the foreign aid package, which includes $61 billion for Ukraine and $26 billion for Israel and the war in Gaza, stalled Wednesday night. Ukraine's funding is causing major problems with the Conservatives.
House GOP leaders also want to push through a big border security bill as part of this week's efforts. This includes funding for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, border security and a side bench full of other measures, such as the revised ban on TikTok.
However, the hearing of the Regulation Committee to pass the border security bill a modified version of HR 2, which House Republicans passed last year stuck out late Wednesday night. So the fate of this bill is unclear. The panel is scheduled to meet again at 10 a.m., so keep an eye out for what Johnson does.
It seems very clear that Johnson will need Democrats to bring in foreign aid legislation.
Johnson is finally leaning on Ukraine. During a recent staff meeting in Johnsons office, an aide to the Louisiana Republican spoke up and told the speaker that he has FISA, Ukraine and the presidency. You can't have all three, aide Johnson warned.
Johnson was scorned and said he wasn't sure about that. He is testing that proposition.
In intervention Last week, Johnson approved a FISA reauthorization and issued a trio of bills to send critical foreign aid to Israel, the Indo-Pacific and Ukraine.
And for the first time Since becoming speaker, Johnson has been making a strong case for helping Ukraine, a position that is almost certain to result in a challenge for his speech in the coming weeks.
There are many to remove from here. This is the kind of forceful argument on Ukraine that supporters have been hoping to hear from Johnson for some time. Johnson has decided to pass the aid package, no matter what the consequences.
Except this, Johnson says he trusts the intelligence he received as a member of the Eighth Gang. Imagine that!
Also: Chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee Mary Cantwell (D-Wash.) announced her support for the latest TikTok House bill Wednesday night. It's a major development for the legislation, which will be included in Johnson's backbench package.
Cantwell announced her support behind us scooped that the TikTok law will be modified to allow the president to extend the investment period from six months to one year.
Just last week, Cantwell was detailing her problems with the bill, including her belief that it could not withstand legal scrutiny. Cantwell was seen as a serious obstacle to getting this legislation through the Senate, so this is a big deal.
DCCC overrules NRCC again: The DCCC raised $45.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, surpassing the NRCC by $12 million. This is DCCCs' best quarter of the 2024 cycle and includes a charge of $21.4 million in March. This is a massive show of strength for the House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.
DCCC has $71.1 million on hand. Compare that to the NRCC, which has $55.9 million on hand.
Jake Sherman, John Bresnahan, Max Cohen, Andrew Desiderio and Mica Soellner
