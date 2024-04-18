International
I had to make an 80 mile journey: the stress caused by the UK drug shortage | health
Patients have described the effect on their health and wellbeing of the new normal of drug shortages in the UK, which has led to three-month delays and 80-mile round trips to get medication.
Simon Bell, a 43-year-old data analyst from Tyne and Wear, has cystic fibrosis and requires medication that allows him to digest food. For people with cystic fibrosis, the part of the pancreas that releases enzymes and allows us to digest food doesn't work, so we have to take these tablets, which do the job of what's missing in our pancreas, he says.
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Bell says he has experienced shortages of Creon 25,000, the medication he takes, and was once unable to get his medication for more than three months.
Bell decided he had no choice but to stockpile the drugs when he could get them, as the effects of going without the drug are much more severe than taking a lower dose.
I went three months without taking any, so then I just started stockpiling by not taking the full amount of meds each month, so now I always carry a three month supply. Doctors would never advise this, but I feel like I have no choice, Bell says.
The situation has caused Bell to worry that his other medications will begin to experience shortages, which could make him seriously ill. Kaftrio is an expensive drug that would make us seriously ill if we stopped it, he says. If I couldn't get that medication, it would have serious implications in terms of my health, my long-term health and my ability to work. It can be quite devastating.
Rhys Owens, 31, and his partner tried permethrin cream when they were diagnosed with scabies in March. We went to seven or eight different pharmacies and none of them had it, but eventually we managed to find one that could prescribe us the medicine, he says.
But for Owens, the delay in getting the medication caused concern for him and his partner. Scabies is unpleasant and it affects your daily life quite a bit because you are tired and irritable and it was affecting my work, he says.
Owens' teammates have also experienced delays. I have friends who have struggled to get medication for depression and ADHD, and the delays I've experienced have me worried about running out of medication for something more serious in the future.
Isobel Abbot, 61, who lives in Anglesey, started experiencing problems taking her hormone replacement therapy (HRT), which she has been taking for about two years.
I have had to make an 80 mile round trip to get my HRT as there have been times when none of the pharmacies in Anglesey have it in stock, says Abbot. Id called and none of the local pharmacies had been able to get them, even the big ones like Boots.
Abbot fears she would not be able to work or pay her mortgage if she had to go without HRT for an extended period of time.
Without HRT it makes it hard to work because of the brain fog, and I also have really bad flashes without it, so I'm constantly looking red. I can't sleep at night without it, which makes you unable to function during the day.
