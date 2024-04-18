Global PR Executive Mark Elliot joins Crowell & Moring International





WASHINGTON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Mark T. Elliot has joined Crowell & Moring International LLC (CMI) as a senior director, bringing more than three decades of experience providing strategic public affairs, communications, government affairs and trade policy advice to a number of sectors and regions.

Crowell & Moring International Senior Director Mark Elliot

Elliot is a trusted advisor and has developed and executed strategies to shape the healthcare and pharmaceutical environments in international markets. At CMI, Elliot will provide strategic support to clients in international policy influence and advocacy, market access, solving complex challenges across the corporate, government and political landscapes. He will also work closely with attorneys at Crowell & Moring, including those within the International Trade and Healthcare groups. Prior to joining CMI, Elliot was a senior vice president at Albright Stonebridge Group and an executive vice president at the US Chamber of Commerce, where he directed the Global Innovation Policy Center as it championed innovation and intellectual property as vital to the global economy. He led a coalition of 50+ global companies and organizations across several industry sectors, including healthcare, film, music, manufacturing, technology and retail brands. Elliot also spent almost a decade at Pfizer, holding a variety of positions, including senior director of international public affairs and policy. “Mark's global experience in highly regulated industries ranging from healthcare to intellectual property to international trade and beyond will immediately deepen and broaden our client offerings,” said Geralyn Ritter, president and CEO of CMI. “With the advent of new technologies, the healthcare system is stretched to the limit and entities at every level are trying to keep up with change, pay for progress and ensure access to innovation. Mark is the perfect person to step in and help navigating and adapting for the future.” Throughout his career, Elliot has engaged national and international leaders, testifying before US House and Senate Committees, the Office of the United States Trade Representative, and the International Trade Commission. He also spent more than a decade in various posts in the Australian government. “It is an honor and a privilege to work together Geralyn Ritter AND Joe Damondtwo stellar attorneys I've known for nearly two decades, along with the amazing team at CMI,” said Elliot. “I'm excited to roll up my sleeves and get to work defending our clients around the world. “ About Crowell & Moring International LLC

Crowell & Moring International is a global government affairs, public policy and public affairs firm providing strategic business advice, market access, coalition building, stakeholder engagement, advocacy and geopolitical analysis services to clients worldwide. The team, based in Washington DC, Singapore AND Hong Kongincludes professionals who have served in the White House, within ministries in Asia-Pacificin senior roles on Capitol Hill and in key US government agencies. About Crowell & Moring LLP

Crowell & Moring is an international law firm with operations in United States, EuropeMENA, and Asia. Drawing on significant government, business, industry and legal experience, the firm helps clients capitalize on opportunities and provides creative solutions to complex, regulatory and policy litigation and arbitration, as well as corporate and transactional matters. The firm is consistently recognized for its commitment to pro bono service, as well as its programs and initiatives to advance diversity, equity and inclusion. Media contact:

Email: [email protected] SOURCE Crowell & Moring International

