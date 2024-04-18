JSK names international journalism fellows for 2024-2025 – John S. Knight Journalism Fellowships





The John S. Knight Journalism Fellowships will welcome six journalism majors from Africa, Asia, Europe and Latin America to Stanford University to be part of the JSK Class of 2024-2025. Starting in September, these JSK members will pursue a series of innovative ideas to improve journalism in a world where journalists and independent media are facing increasing challenges from authoritarian regimes, polarization, misinformation and financial pressures on sustainability. The pressing issues facing journalists around the globe are multiplying, said Dawn Garcia, director of JSK Fellowships. We believe that with the support and attention of JSK Fellowships and Stanford, this group of talented international journalists can be further empowered as leaders, to work towards solutions for their countries and can serve as inspiration and role models for others. The next class of JSK Fellows will include journalists from Colombia, Germany, India, Malaysia, Malawi and Russia. Early next month, JSK will announce the US Fellows who will join them in the next batch of fellowships. The fellowship program has hosted journalists from more than 80 countries for more than 5 decades at Stanford. This class will include the first JSK fellows from Malaysia and Malawi. Before coming to Stanford, these journalists have done pioneering and often courageous work to improve journalism in their countries and provide access to the news and information people need to build and sustain strong democratic communities. One is a journalist from Malawi, under pressure to expose corruption, who opened an investigative journalism center to hold the powerful accountable and train a new generation of local journalists. Another founded two independent news startups that have contributed positively to the media ecosystem in Malaysia. One has led a pioneering project to better serve the news needs of the growing Turkish-speaking population in Germany, a country where at least one in five people are immigrants. A journalist from Colombia who is joining the class has built an award-winning participatory journalism organization that can be a model for others in an increasingly polarized world. Another new friend is an accomplished investigative journalist from Russia, who works in exile because the government declared his news organization undesirable and its staff foreign agents, barring them from working within their own country. And another presents one of India's most popular video programs on an independent news site dedicated to the issues of people living on the fringes of Indian democracy who have been largely ignored by the mainstream media. During their nine months at Stanford, fellows will connect with Stanford resources and experts, participate in tailored workshops, one-on-one coaching, and peer learning to grow as leaders and become more effective agents of change. We are eager to bring these amazing journalists to Stanford and have them tap into the vast resources available at one of the best universities in the world. Their work could not be more urgent or needed. Dawn Garcia, director of JSK. These six international members will join a thriving JSK community. More than 1,000 people from around the world have participated in journalism fellowships at Stanford since the program's inception in 1966. International Fellows, JSK Class of 2024-2025 Gregory Gondwe Blantyre, Malawi

managing director and editor

Platform for Investigative Journalism

Lyle and Corrine Nelson International Associate Gregory Gondwe is the founder, editor and managing director of Platform for Investigative Journalism (DRINK) in Malawi. Gondwes journalism career began in 1993, coinciding with Malawi's major transition from a one-party state to a multi-party democracy. His dedication to exposing corruption has prompted harassment from the authorities. In 2022, the police stopped him for several hours and seized his electronic equipment after PIJ published an investigation into the Attorney General. And earlier this year, Gondwe went into temporary hiding after receiving a tip that authorities planned to arrest him for his reporting of alleged financial irregularities by the military. Gondwe is also a media trainer, part-time lecturer at the University of Malawi and a freelance correspondent for the Associated Press and other international news outlets. JSK welcomes Gondwe as a Lyle and Corrine Nelson International Fellow. Arfa Khanum New Delhi, India

senior editor

wire

Journalism associate at JSK Arfa Khanum is a senior editor at wire, an independent news website published in Hindi, English, Urdu and Marathi. She heads the multimedia team and hosts one of the most popular online video programs in India, which is mainly devoted to the issues of people living on the margins of Indian democracy. In 2019, Khanum was one of the first journalists to visit the Kashmir Valley after the Indian government stripped Kashmir of its autonomy and imposed a complete security and communications blockade. Her journalism is focused on covering politics and policy, with a particular focus on social justice. Khanum previously worked for NDTV, one of India's largest television news networks. She is the recipient of the Red Ink Award for Excellence in Journalism from the Mumbai Press Club and the Chameli Devi Jain Award for Outstanding Journalist of the Year from The Media Foundation. Darshini Kandasamy Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CEO,

Trident Media

JSK journalism associate Darshini Kandasamy is the CEO of Trident Media, a news and content writing consultancy in Malaysia. She has worked in many countries and has written for Malaysiakini, Malaysia's leading online news portal, CNN and Foreign Policy. Kandasamy co-founded Between The Lines, a pioneering subscription newspaper that she ran for four years, until 2023. The newsletter contextualized Malaysia's top daily news and produced long-form special reports. She also helped start it Malaysia Information Literacy Education (MILE). MILE is a non-profit organization focused on developing interactive curriculum and games addressing the impact of digital and social media on the spread of misinformation and misinformation and fostering responsible digital citizenship among Malaysian youth. Juan Camilo Maldonado Tovar Bogotá, Colombia

director

mutant

Member Knight of Latin America Juan Camilo Moldonado Tovar is a director and co-founder of mutant, a non-profit foundation that reports, produces and analyzes public conversations for audiences in Colombia and Latin America. In early 2024, Mutante was awarded the King of Spain Award for Best Media in Ibero-America for a “new type of journalism that goes beyond the sole publication of stories” that “interacts with the public”. Previously, he was the local news editor at El Espectador and co-founder and editorial director of VICE Colombia and PACIFISTA!, a specialized platform covering Colombia's peacebuilding processes for young audiences. In 2019 he was a member of the jury of the Simon Bolivar Journalism Award, the most important journalism award in Colombia. JSK welcomes him as a Latin American knight. Mikhail Rubin Washington, DC (in exile from Russia)

deputy editor-in-chief

Project

JSK journalism associate Mikhail Rubin is a Russian journalist living in exile. He is the deputy editor-in-chief of Project. There he has directed numerous investigations into Russian President Vladimir Putin and the corruption of Russian authorities. Rubin's investigative work earned him six laurels from the independent Redkollegiya award of the Zimin Foundation, which supports free and professional journalism in Russia. He and colleagues were shortlisted for the 2020 European Press Prize their investigation of Yevgeny Prigozhin, at the time a member of Putin's inner circle. Then, in 2021, the Kremlin declared Proekt an undesirable organization and Rubin and other staff members foreign agents, barring them from working within their country. Rubin currently helps lead Proekts' globally distributed team from Washington, DC, where he is a fellow at the Institute for European, Russian, and Eurasian Studies at George Washington University. Nalan Sipar Berlin, Germany

founder and CEO

average

JSK journalism associate Nalan Sipar is a journalist and the founder and CEO of her non-profit media startup, MedyaN. In 2014, Sipar presented the first German-Turkish children's radio show in Germany, which was awarded the German Radio Award. She later completed an internship at the international broadcaster Deutsche Welle, in 2020 Sipar produced and hosted the first German immigrant Late Night Show. After identifying a lot of misinformation about the coronavirus among German-Turks, Germany's largest immigrant community, Sipar started making news about the pandemic in Turkish. Her YouTube canal. Sipar has received a Media Startup Scholarship from Media Lab Bayern and was also a participant in the European Journalism Centers YouTube News Maker Acceleration Program.

