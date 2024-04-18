International
Establishing international standards for the diagnosis of pediatric sepsis
A large international team led by Northwestern Medicine investigators has established new standardized diagnostic criteria for pediatric sepsis, according to two related studies published IN JAMA.
The National Institutes of Health estimates that more than 75,000 children are treated for severe sepsis each year in the US, and the condition is one of the leading causes of death among children worldwide.
Previously, the diagnostic criteria for pediatric sepsis were based on expert consensus data from the early 2000s, which relied on systemic inflammatory response syndrome and did not reliably identify high-risk pediatric patients, he said. L. Nelson Sanchez-Pinto, MDassociate professor of paediatrics in the Division of Critical Carewho led the efforts to create new standards and was respectively the first and co-author of the studies.
For a while now, pediatric clinicians have struggled with criteria for sepsis that lack face validity, said Sanchez-Pinto, who is also an associate professor of Preventive medicine in the Division of Health and Biomedical Informatics.
As part of a task force of 35 interdisciplinary pediatric experts assembled from around the world to create new standards, Sanchez-Pinto and his colleagues used a machine learning model to analyze more than 3.6 million electronic health records. from visits to pediatric hospitals in 10 countries in the USA, Bangladesh, China, Colombia and Kenya.
Using the massive data, the investigators created a pooled regression model to consider eight different existing outcomes of organ dysfunction and calculate the risk of death among children with infections. According to the study, the analysis also considered comorbidities, age groups, history of ICU care and whether the medical center was under-resourced.
Using results from the model, the investigators created a scoring system, called the Phoenix Sepsis Score, which is used to diagnose pediatric sepsis by scoring patients with respiratory, cardiovascular, coagulation, and neurologic dysfunction based on consensus from panel members. of work.
What we found with the data was that whether we used variables from eight organ systems or four organ systems, the machine learning models performed very similarly, Sanchez-Pinto said. We went with the four-body point because it would be less difficult, especially for low-resource settings.
The newly developed score will allow doctors to diagnose sepsis and more accurately identify high-risk children, Sanchez-Pinto said.
“This result is not intended to screen for early sepsis, this is to determine whether or not patients have sepsis. The work that needs to be done now is around the tools for screening and early detection of sepsis, and those tools are very context dependent. Local screening tools should focus on their patient population and the types of infections and comorbidities those patients commonly have, he said.
The company was one of the largest of its kind to use machine learning models to help create international standards for diagnosing diseases, Sanchez-Pinto said.
“We were very careful to avoid biases involved in our analysis, so one way we did that was by having this very large data set that was representative from around the world,” he said. To my knowledge, this is the first time we have a consensus definition based in part on the results of a machine learning algorithm. I think this project is a great foundation for us to have as a field for using machine learning and AI in future studies to optimize the way we diagnose and treat patients.
This work was supported by the Society of Critical Care Medicine and grant R01HD105939 from the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.
Sources
2/ https://news.feinberg.northwestern.edu/2024/04/18/setting-international-standards-for-diagnosing-pediatric-sepsis/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
