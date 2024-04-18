Scientists say deadly heat wave in West Africa driven by climate change

In late March and early April, as Ramadan was winding down, a powerful heat wave hit West Africa. A new report says it wouldn't have happened without human-caused climate change.

Day and night temperatures soared above 40C in many places between March 31 and April 4.

The heat wave in Mali and Burkina Faso was so severe that it equated to a once-in-200-year event, according to a report on the Sahel region by the World Weather Attribution (WWA), a UK-based group. .

The WWA report, produced by a team of international scientists, concluded that the temperatures would not have been reached if industry had not warmed the planet by burning fossil fuels and other activities.

“We find that a five-day heat wave of this intensity would not be possible,” Clair Barnes, a WWA statistician and a research fellow at Imperial College London, told an online conference.

“This trend is projected to continue as the world continues to warm.”

Extreme heat was exacerbated by climate change

West Africa is used to hot weather in April, but according to the report:

The extreme heat over a five-day period observed in Mali and Burkina Faso would be 1.5 degrees colder if not for human-induced climate change.

Nighttime temperatures would be 2C cooler.

El Nio, a natural cyclical phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean that warms the atmosphere above it, played only a small role in the heat wave, leading to an increase of 0.2C.

Extreme temperatures were reported across the Sahel region, including Senegal, Guinea, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Nigeria and Chad.

The analysis was not subject to peer review.

WWA, founded in 2015, studies Extreme weather events, such as droughts, floods and heat waves, and how climate change plays a role in them, as part of the growing field of attribution science.

The reports are often then published in scientific journals. Last year, the research group concluded that fires in Quebec were twice as likely due to climate change.

FRIEND | More on the heat wave in West Africa: CBC's Natasha Fatah talks to climate scientist Kiswendsida Guigma about the West African heat wave CBC's Natasha Fatah talks to climate scientist Kiswendsida Guigma about the West African heat wave

The full impact of the heat wave is still unknown

The heat wave coincided with power outages and Ramadan, the Muslim holy month that includes fasting from dawn to sunset.

Fasting, which involves abstaining from drinking water and other beverages, increased heat risk, said Kiswendsida Guigma, a climate scientist at the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Center who contributed to the report. The temperature remained high during the night as well, further contributing to the issue.

“The impacts are really severe on people,” he told CBC News.

The researchers noted that the death toll from heat waves is often underreported and not known until months after the event, but said the Gabriel Tour hospital in Bamako, Mali, reported an increase in admissions and deaths.

Taxis park outside Gabriel Tour Hospital in Bamako, Mali, in November 2014. (Joe Penney/Reuters)

According to the report, the hospital recorded 102 deaths during the four-day period. That's far more than usual a year ago, with 130 deaths in the entire month of April.

The need to reduce emissions worldwide

Guigma said the findings drive the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and for additional support from the global community. He said the parts of Africa most affected by climate change are also contributing “almost nothing” to current emissions which means they are experiencing the consequences of other people's actions.

In 2021, the average North American emitted 11 times more energy-related CO2 than the average African, according to the International Energy Agency.

The Sahel region is one of the most endangered areas in Africa for extreme heat because of the relatively larger land mass, which means it warms faster. Furthermore, Burkina Faso and Mali are INTER places that will be almost uninhabitable for humans by 2080 if temperatures continue to rise at their current rate, according to a study from the University of Exeter in the UK.

Dr. Wassila Thiaw, a meteorologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's climate prediction center, has been closely monitoring the weather in the region.

He said such extreme heat raises concerns about health impacts, particularly for children, the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.

As the climate continues to warm, Thiaw said a strategy to deal with extreme weather in the region will be crucial.

“It's important that we start talking to the government about this issue and at least minimize the exposure and impact on human beings,” he said.