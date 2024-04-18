USDA, USAID distribute $1 billion for emergency food aid





Biden-Harris administration announces immediate aid and pilot program for non-traditional goods

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2024 The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Agency for International Development will distribute $1 billion in Commodity Credit Corporation funds to purchase U.S.-grown commodities to provide emergency food assistance to people in need around the world, the Secretary of the of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and USAID Administrator Samantha Power. today. America's farmers are the most productive and efficient in the world, and we rely on them to supply safe and nutritious food not only to our nation, but to the global community, said Secretary Vilsack. With millions of people in urgent need around the world, the U.S. agricultural sector is well positioned to provide life-saving food aid. The United States produces more goods than it consumes, and therefore has the opportunity to partner with USAID and extend this food to those in our global community who are struggling. During this time of shocking global hunger, America is reaching out to hungry communities around the world, and American farmers are crucial to that effort, Administrator Power said. USAID is honored to partner with the USDA to purchase, ship and distribute our surplus food supplies to people in urgent need across the globe. In October 2023, the USDA announced its intention to strengthen efforts to fight global hunger by purchasing goods made in the US and working with USAID, the lead federal disaster relief coordinator, to ensure these goods reach people in worldwide need. An initial tranche of approximately $950 million will support the purchase, shipment, and distribution of USAID-compliant wheat, rice, sorghum, lentils, chickpeas, dry peas, vegetable oil, cornmeal, beans, and kidney beans. in international. food aid programming. USAID will determine where available commodities will be most suitable for programming without disrupting local markets. USDA will purchase the goods and transfer them to USAID for distribution. A separate pilot project, up to $50 million, will also be established to utilize American commodities that have not traditionally been part of the international food aid program, but that are durable and suitable for use in feeding food insecure populations. USAID is working with humanitarian organizations to develop this limited pilot project and details will be released as they develop. This pilot will only apply to this funding stream and no other food assistance programs administered by USAID. USAID has selected 18 countries for the initial round of support: Bangladesh

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Chad

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Djibouti

Ethiopia

Haiti

KENYA

Madagascar

mountain

Niger

RWANDA

South Sudan

SUDAN

Tanzania

Uganda

Yemen According to Global report on food crises and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, it is estimated that about 205 million people need life-saving food assistance worldwide and about 768 million people are facing chronic hunger. These goods will be used to provide emergency food assistance to people facing dire food insecurity. This effort is vital to the Biden-Harris administration's continued push to address emergency food needs around the world, injecting additional food aid into the 18 countries listed above and freeing up resources to address emerging crises around the world when necessary. USDA touches the lives of all Americans every day in many positive ways. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America's food system, with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy food and of nutrients in all communities, building new markets and income streams for farmers and producers who use climate-smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in clean energy infrastructure and capacity in rural America, and committed to equity across USDA by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov. # USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender.

