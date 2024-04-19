International
Scientists, Alaska Native leaders say the Arctic faces a growing crisis from plastic waste
Vi Waghiyi grew up in the village of Savoonga on the island of St. Lawrence, where venison, seal and bowhead meat sustained her family through the long winters.
My people continue to live off the land and ocean as we have for millennia, Waghiyi said. Our elders call the Bering Sea our farm.
Today, as an elderly woman herself, Waghiyi wants her grandson to have access to the same traditional foods. But food security in the Arctic is increasingly threatened.
Burning fossil fuels is warming the region four times over faster than anywhere else on the planet. Warming waters are disrupting the food chain and melting sea ice is wiping out animal habitat and making hunting more dangerous.
And we are some of the most contaminated people on the planet because of our reliance on our subsistence foods, Waghiyi said.
Because the plastic waste accumulated all over the planet is heading for the Arctic. Plastic contains toxins that have been linked to long-term health problems such as cancer, hormone disruption, and heart, liver, and kidney damage that threaten Alaska Native communities. This is according to a new report by Alaska Community Action on Toxics and the International Pollutant Elimination Network.
Waghiyi, who is director of environmental health and justice for Alaska Community Action on Toxics, is a co-author of the report, along with other scientists and Alaska Native leaders who are calling for an end to new plastic production worldwide. They will represent Alaska's Arctic communities at a United Nations meeting later this month.
Pamela Miller, a longtime Alaska scientist who works with both organizations, is also a co-author. She said strong currents in the ocean and atmosphere naturally move from lower latitudes to the poles, carrying plastic and other pollutants with them.
We now know there is microplastic in fish, in the sea, in ringed seals, bearded seals, spotted seals and many different species of whales, Miller said. These are the animals it has relied on for centuries for food.
The accumulation of plastic in the Arctic is exacerbated by climate change.
“We also know that with climate warming happening so quickly, the highest concentrations of microplastics are found in those areas where there is the fastest melting of sea ice,” Miller said.
Melting sea ice, permafrost and glaciers also release plastics and chemicals that have long been bound in the ice.
In 2022, the United Nations set out to write a treatise how to deal with growing plastic waste. They have held several meetings to hammer out the terms, including one later this month in Ottawa, Canada. There, the authors of the new report will join representatives from more than 170 other countries.
Miller says there is only one real solution to the plastic problem.
The first thing is to curb the production of chemicals and plastics, she said. Since they depend on fossil fuel production, this also means curbing fossil fuel production.
But not everyone agrees with him.
Most plastics are created with chemicals derived from fossil fuels. And as demand for oil and gas in transportation or home heating declines with the transition to cleaner energy, many in the fossil fuel industry see plastics as a way to support their future business.
At a treaty meeting last fall, representatives from oil and gas producing companies and nations asked instead recycling and cleaning solutions despite years of research suggesting only that a small amount of recycled plastic transformed into new items.
Waghiyi says he hopes indigenous Arctic communities will be able to push back against those industry interests.
Our people have done everything we can to make sure our land, air and waters are protected, Waghiyi said. These multinational corporations have no regard for human health.
She says she headed to Ottawa to fight to protect her grandson's health and nutrition.
|
